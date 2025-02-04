Tuyển Kế toán trưởng AMPHENOL (XIAMEN) HIGH SPEED CABLE CO., LTD. làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

1. Lead finance team for monthly close, and ensure the closing meet the corporate deadline

2. Drive monthly forecast, establish 3 years budget and strategic plan as per company requirement

3. Develop cost estimation / cost variance analysis / cost control, support Sourcing Manager to work out cost reduction plan

4. Review & approve purchase/payment request form

5. Work closely and support Financial Controller on all business and strategic decision-making, evaluate the P&L performance of the business, provide effective cost analysis and strategic recommendation for the entity’s management

6. To manage any financial analysis, give advice to Financial Controller on critical financial issues, propose preventive and corrective actions

7. Coordinate with plant manager and other department managers with the objective of supporting them in the financial planning and budget management as well in the ongoing process improvement

8. Establish a strong and effective finance team, coach and manage the team members; ensure proper internal communication

9. Support internal and external audit and follow up execution of action plan after the audits

RBA Duties:

1. With rights and duties to understand RBA.