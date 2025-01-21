Tuyển Key Account La Vie Limited Liability Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

La Vie Limited Liability Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Key Account

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại La Vie Limited Liability Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Delivery OOH sales target, hitlist winning and specific projects for assigned regions
• Implement, follow up and update Customer (s) Plans
• Execute plans for assigned Account (s) that are aligned with business objectives and customer strategies.
• Directly manage Big OOH customers as assigned, indirectly control OOH customers under GT/OOH for customer dealing and new customer winning.
• Directly manage the OOH nationwide key accounts, chains of OOH channel (HORECA, airlines/airports, theme parks…) outlets in the region.
• Manage customer promotions and preferred sales contracts in the means of transparency, effectiveness, efficiency and integrity.
• On time update challenges in OOH market execution and proactively propose/suggest solutions for maintaining and winning customers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Experience in working in Horeca channel in Districts 1 and 3. Handling 4-5 star hotels and restaurants is preferred

Tại La Vie Limited Liability Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại La Vie Limited Liability Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

La Vie Limited Liability Company

La Vie Limited Liability Company

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lầu 5, e.Town Central, 11 Đoàn Văn Bơ, Phường 12, Quận 4, Tp. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

