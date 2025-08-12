Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Phẩm Ba Đình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 24 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tiếng Nhật Tại Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Phẩm Ba Đình
Mức lương
20 - 24 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Tiếng Nhật Với Mức Lương 20 - 24 Triệu
Enter accounting data into the accounting software
· Issue invoices, prepare payment requests, and arrange bank transfers
· Collect and manage all supporting documents
· Handle payroll calculations and social-insurance matters
· Prepare and file tax returns
· Input accounting reports for submission to the Japanese headquarters
· Process transactions in accordance with IFRS
·Note:In the future, you will also be expected to handle tax, finance, and legal-related matters as a team leader
Với Mức Lương 20 - 24 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Core Experience
· 5 years of accounting experience in Japanese companies
· Experience in banks or audit firms is a plus, but Japanese company experience is prioritized
Certifications
· Bachelor’s degree or higher
· Chief Accountant Certificate is a plus
Language Requirement
· Japanese proficiency equivalent to JLPT N2 or above
Other Requirements
· Under 33 years old (preferably around 30)
· Logical thinking, detail-oriented, and proactive
· Motivated to develop into a leadership position
Tại Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Phẩm Ba Đình Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Up to 24 million VND gross (negotiable)
Bonus & Allowances
· Performance bonus: around 1 month's salary (depending on company and personal performance)
· Japanese language allowance:
+ N2: 2.5 million VND
+ N1: 5.5 million VND
· Commuting, phone, and other allowances
Other Benefits: Full social & health insurance in accordance with Vietnamese law
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Phẩm Ba Đình
