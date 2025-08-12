Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Phẩm Ba Đình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 24 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 24 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Tiếng Nhật Với Mức Lương 20 - 24 Triệu

Enter accounting data into the accounting software

· Issue invoices, prepare payment requests, and arrange bank transfers

· Collect and manage all supporting documents

· Handle payroll calculations and social-insurance matters

· Prepare and file tax returns

· Input accounting reports for submission to the Japanese headquarters

· Process transactions in accordance with IFRS

·Note:In the future, you will also be expected to handle tax, finance, and legal-related matters as a team leader

Với Mức Lương 20 - 24 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Core Experience

· 5 years of accounting experience in Japanese companies

· Experience in banks or audit firms is a plus, but Japanese company experience is prioritized

Certifications

· Bachelor’s degree or higher

· Chief Accountant Certificate is a plus

Language Requirement

· Japanese proficiency equivalent to JLPT N2 or above

Other Requirements

· Under 33 years old (preferably around 30)

· Logical thinking, detail-oriented, and proactive

· Motivated to develop into a leadership position

Tại Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Phẩm Ba Đình Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Up to 24 million VND gross (negotiable)

Bonus & Allowances

· Performance bonus: around 1 month's salary (depending on company and personal performance)

· Japanese language allowance:

+ N2: 2.5 million VND

+ N1: 5.5 million VND

· Commuting, phone, and other allowances

Other Benefits: Full social & health insurance in accordance with Vietnamese law

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Phẩm Ba Đình

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin