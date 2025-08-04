Tuyển Key Account Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD

• Transact and understand the need of customers and search for potential customer in assigned zone;

• Review service contracts with customers in zone.

• Understand features, advantages, disadvantages of the products & services as well as competitors’ one;

• Contact with customer and record all customers’ information in the report of customer’s information;

• Handle weekly, monthly planning tasks for approval and comply with the approved plans;

• Coordinate with Operations Dept. to complete the service and meet the customers’ requirement;

• Receive and handle complaints from customers regarding to product quality, delivery time;

• Respond to termination notices and follow up the process of contract’s liquidation;

• Set up and conduct a regular client visitation and quality audit cycle;

• Other tasks as assigned.