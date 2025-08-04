Tuyển Key Account Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: 4th Floor, Zen Plaza, 54
- 56 Nguyen Trai, Dist. 1, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương 600 - 800 USD
• Transact and understand the need of customers and search for potential customer in assigned zone;
• Review service contracts with customers in zone.
• Understand features, advantages, disadvantages of the products & services as well as competitors’ one;
• Contact with customer and record all customers’ information in the report of customer’s information;
• Handle weekly, monthly planning tasks for approval and comply with the approved plans;
• Coordinate with Operations Dept. to complete the service and meet the customers’ requirement;
• Receive and handle complaints from customers regarding to product quality, delivery time;
• Respond to termination notices and follow up the process of contract’s liquidation;
• Set up and conduct a regular client visitation and quality audit cycle;
• Other tasks as assigned.
Với Mức Lương 600 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- 2+ years working experience in sales (B2B)
- Familiar with the factory, hospitality sector and already worked in MNC company is appreciated, especially with the FMCG/hospitality industry/chemical industry.
Tại Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI