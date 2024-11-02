Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên .NET Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Sơn Trà
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên .NET Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu
Responsibilities:
Participate in requirements analysis Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages Test and deploy applications and systems Revise, update, refactor and debug code Improve existing software Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC) Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support
Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 3 years of experience in ASP.NET Developer Good English communication skills. Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework, SQL Server, MySQL and design/architectural patterns (e.g. Model-View-Controller (MVC)) Knowledge of at least one of the .NET languages (e.g. C, ASP .NET) and HTML5/CSS3 Experienced with .NET core Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC) Familiarity with development tools: Git/SVN, Redmine, Visual Studio, Eclipse, NetBeans, Vagrant, etc. Aggressive problem diagnosis and creative problem-solving skills. BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field
Nice to have
Self-improver with Can-do mindset. Clean and efficient code lover. Good Logic thinking and able to learn new technologies quickly
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary with multiple bonus scheme Direct coaching from top management Chance to work overseas based on the request from client Chance to improve technical skill during working with clients on new technology, and exciting workshops, seminars Chance to become the leader of a dynamic and growing company Exciting company activities
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
