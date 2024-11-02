Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Sơn Trà

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên .NET Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu

Responsibilities:

Participate in requirements analysis Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages Test and deploy applications and systems Revise, update, refactor and debug code Improve existing software Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC) Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support

Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have

At least 3 years of experience in ASP.NET Developer Good English communication skills. Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework, SQL Server, MySQL and design/architectural patterns (e.g. Model-View-Controller (MVC)) Knowledge of at least one of the .NET languages (e.g. C, ASP .NET) and HTML5/CSS3 Experienced with .NET core Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC) Familiarity with development tools: Git/SVN, Redmine, Visual Studio, Eclipse, NetBeans, Vagrant, etc. Aggressive problem diagnosis and creative problem-solving skills. BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field

Nice to have

Self-improver with Can-do mindset. Clean and efficient code lover. Good Logic thinking and able to learn new technologies quickly

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why you will love working here:

Competitive salary with multiple bonus scheme Direct coaching from top management Chance to work overseas based on the request from client Chance to improve technical skill during working with clients on new technology, and exciting workshops, seminars Chance to become the leader of a dynamic and growing company Exciting company activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM

