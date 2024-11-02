Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM

Lập trình viên .NET

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên .NET Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM

Mức lương
20 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Sơn Trà

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên .NET Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu

Responsibilities:
Participate in requirements analysis Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages Test and deploy applications and systems Revise, update, refactor and debug code Improve existing software Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC) Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support
Participate in requirements analysis
Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture
Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages
Test and deploy applications and systems
Revise, update, refactor and debug code
Improve existing software
Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)
Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support

Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have
At least 3 years of experience in ASP.NET Developer Good English communication skills. Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework, SQL Server, MySQL and design/architectural patterns (e.g. Model-View-Controller (MVC)) Knowledge of at least one of the .NET languages (e.g. C, ASP .NET) and HTML5/CSS3 Experienced with .NET core Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC) Familiarity with development tools: Git/SVN, Redmine, Visual Studio, Eclipse, NetBeans, Vagrant, etc. Aggressive problem diagnosis and creative problem-solving skills. BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field
At least 3 years of experience in ASP.NET Developer
Good English communication skills.
Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework, SQL Server, MySQL and design/architectural patterns (e.g. Model-View-Controller (MVC))
Knowledge of at least one of the .NET languages (e.g. C, ASP .NET) and HTML5/CSS3
Experienced with .NET core
Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC)
Familiarity with development tools: Git/SVN, Redmine, Visual Studio, Eclipse, NetBeans, Vagrant, etc.
Aggressive problem diagnosis and creative problem-solving skills.
BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field
Nice to have
Self-improver with Can-do mindset. Clean and efficient code lover. Good Logic thinking and able to learn new technologies quickly
Self-improver with Can-do mindset.
Clean and efficient code lover.
Good Logic thinking and able to learn new technologies quickly

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why you will love working here:
Competitive salary with multiple bonus scheme Direct coaching from top management Chance to work overseas based on the request from client Chance to improve technical skill during working with clients on new technology, and exciting workshops, seminars Chance to become the leader of a dynamic and growing company Exciting company activities
Competitive salary with multiple bonus scheme
Direct coaching from top management
Chance to work overseas based on the request from client
Chance to improve technical skill during working with clients on new technology, and exciting workshops, seminars
Chance to become the leader of a dynamic and growing company
Exciting company activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 28/14 Lê Thị Hồng, Phường 17, Quận Gò Vấp, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

