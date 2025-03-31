Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET Capgemini Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About the Role/position

As a Senior .NET Developer, you will be involved in all aspects of the software development cycle from conception to deployment.

You will work closely with other developers, business analysts, and technical leads to understand requirements and provide technical solutions.

In addition, you will be responsible for mentoring junior developers and providing guidance on best practices.

Responsibilities:

• Design, develop, and maintain scalable and efficient software applications using .NET framework.

• Collaborate with business stakeholders and technical teams to gather requirements and define the scope.

• Participate in the full software development lifecycle, including requirements analysis, design, coding, testing, and deployment.

• Implement clean, maintainable, and reusable code following best practices and coding standards.

Benefit

• Competitive salary, health insurance covered for employee and dependents