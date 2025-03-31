Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET Capgemini Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Capgemini Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/04/2025
Capgemini Vietnam

Lập trình viên .NET

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên .NET Tại Capgemini Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Centre Point, 106 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, Phường 08, Quận Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên .NET

About the Role/position
As a Senior .NET Developer, you will be involved in all aspects of the software development cycle from conception to deployment.
You will work closely with other developers, business analysts, and technical leads to understand requirements and provide technical solutions.
In addition, you will be responsible for mentoring junior developers and providing guidance on best practices.
Responsibilities:
• Design, develop, and maintain scalable and efficient software applications using .NET framework.
• Collaborate with business stakeholders and technical teams to gather requirements and define the scope.
• Participate in the full software development lifecycle, including requirements analysis, design, coding, testing, and deployment.
• Implement clean, maintainable, and reusable code following best practices and coding standards.
Benefit
• Competitive salary, health insurance covered for employee and dependents

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Centre Point, 106 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, Phường 08, Quận Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

