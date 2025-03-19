Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Overview

PepsiCo has determined Net Revenue Management as being a critical capability to rapidly scale to address intense external headwinds across the retail landscape, and ongoing competitive pressure and to underpin PepsiCo’s ambitious top line and margin goals. PepsiCo Net Revenue Management is a relatively new function where transformation, technology, strategy, and capabilities enablement are being set up to be best in class and to be standardized and deployed globally.

Reporting directly to the General Manager and dotted line to Finance Lead, this role serves as a key business partner and is responsible for driving the implementation of global NRM playbooks across Price Architecture, Mix Management, and Trade Management to guide the assessment of the business landscape, strategy development and ultimately deployment.

Responsibilities

As a Manager of PepsiCo Vietnam Net Revenue Management, you will:

1. It is a highly cross-functional role and requires a strong talent with analytical thinking, complex problem-solving skills, and the ability to analyze and deliver strong NRM insights.

1.

- Deploy Price Architecture, Mix Management, and Trade Management playbooks in the marketplace, guiding the business teams in defining AOP, long-term NRM strategies, and execution plans.

- Partner with Sectors and BU NRM leads to deploying targeted deep dives, to identify value opportunities in a timely and granular manner to underpin sustainable NR and NRR delivery over the long-term horizon.