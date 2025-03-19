Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/04/2025
PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company

Lập trình viên .NET

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên .NET Tại PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên .NET Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Overview
PepsiCo has determined Net Revenue Management as being a critical capability to rapidly scale to address intense external headwinds across the retail landscape, and ongoing competitive pressure and to underpin PepsiCo’s ambitious top line and margin goals. PepsiCo Net Revenue Management is a relatively new function where transformation, technology, strategy, and capabilities enablement are being set up to be best in class and to be standardized and deployed globally.
Reporting directly to the General Manager and dotted line to Finance Lead, this role serves as a key business partner and is responsible for driving the implementation of global NRM playbooks across Price Architecture, Mix Management, and Trade Management to guide the assessment of the business landscape, strategy development and ultimately deployment.
Responsibilities
As a Manager of PepsiCo Vietnam Net Revenue Management, you will:
1. It is a highly cross-functional role and requires a strong talent with analytical thinking, complex problem-solving skills, and the ability to analyze and deliver strong NRM insights.
1.
- Deploy Price Architecture, Mix Management, and Trade Management playbooks in the marketplace, guiding the business teams in defining AOP, long-term NRM strategies, and execution plans.
- Partner with Sectors and BU NRM leads to deploying targeted deep dives, to identify value opportunities in a timely and granular manner to underpin sustainable NR and NRR delivery over the long-term horizon.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company

PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 72 Le Thanh Ton, District 1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-net-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job348187
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Đường Không Rồng Viễn Đông
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Đường Không Rồng Viễn Đông làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 USD
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Đường Không Rồng Viễn Đông
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Asahi Intecc Hanoi Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET Asahi Intecc Hanoi Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Asahi Intecc Hanoi Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 23/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ VÀ ĐỔI MỚI SÁNG TẠO VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ VÀ ĐỔI MỚI SÁNG TẠO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 28 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ VÀ ĐỔI MỚI SÁNG TẠO VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 26/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 22 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONETECH ASIA
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONETECH ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 15 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONETECH ASIA
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 700 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Công nghệ MVTECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Công nghệ MVTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Công nghệ MVTECH
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Công nghệ Cyber Eye
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET Công ty CP Công nghệ Cyber Eye làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Công nghệ Cyber Eye
Hạn nộp: 17/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Microtec Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET Microtec Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Microtec Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Megaelec
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET Công Ty TNHH Megaelec làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 1 USD
Công Ty TNHH Megaelec
Hạn nộp: 20/04/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Đường Không Rồng Viễn Đông
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Đường Không Rồng Viễn Đông làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 USD
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Đường Không Rồng Viễn Đông
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Asahi Intecc Hanoi Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET Asahi Intecc Hanoi Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Asahi Intecc Hanoi Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 23/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ VÀ ĐỔI MỚI SÁNG TẠO VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ VÀ ĐỔI MỚI SÁNG TẠO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 28 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ VÀ ĐỔI MỚI SÁNG TẠO VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 26/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 22 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONETECH ASIA
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONETECH ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 15 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONETECH ASIA
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 700 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Công nghệ MVTECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Công nghệ MVTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Công nghệ MVTECH
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Công nghệ Cyber Eye
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET Công ty CP Công nghệ Cyber Eye làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Công nghệ Cyber Eye
Hạn nộp: 17/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Microtec Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET Microtec Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Microtec Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Megaelec
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET Công Ty TNHH Megaelec làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 1 USD
Công Ty TNHH Megaelec
Hạn nộp: 20/04/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET Mona Media làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Mona Media
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Fractal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Fractal
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNET GLOBAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TECHNET GLOBAL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET CÔNG TY TNHH W2SOLUTION VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH W2SOLUTION VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẮT BÃO WS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẮT BÃO WS
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET https://www.laboviettien.net/ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu https://www.laboviettien.net/
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI VIỆT UNI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI VIỆT UNI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET CÔNG TY TNHH VTTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VTTECH
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET Paradise Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Paradise Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET Capgemini Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Capgemini Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET Mercury Media & Entertainment Co. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mercury Media & Entertainment Co.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên .NET CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONETECH ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 15 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONETECH ASIA
700 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm