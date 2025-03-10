Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ILLUMINUS.AI làm việc tại Điện Biên thu nhập 40 - 45 Triệu

Mức lương 40 - 45 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Điện Biên: - 195 Điện Biên Phủ, Thành phố Điện Biên Phủ

Mô Tả Công Việc

Develop, Maintain and Operation the AI Website Application.

Optimize performance and infrastructure cost for project.

Work closely with the Marketing team for each campaign and requests.

Manage team members to ensure sprint releases are on schedule.

Have experience publishing applications on the App Store and Google Play.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Bachelor or higher degree in Computer science or related field;

Have 5+ years of experience in Web/Application Development, working with Backend (NestJS, Express, Django, RabbitMQ, Redis) and Frontend (Tailwind, MUI, responsive, WordPress).

1+ year of experience in Team Lead role.

Strong knowledge of SQL and RDBMS (MySQL, PostgreSQL) as well as NoSQL databases (MongoDB).

Knowledge of modern JavaScript frameworks such as ReactJS, NextJS, React Native, and Flutter…

Experience with Git, CI/CD pipelines, Linux OS.

Experience in building high-performance, low-latency app.

Experience designing and delivering highly available, scalable cloud-based systems.

Strong product mindset and ability to operate software in a production-ready environment.

A proactive, "can-do" attitude.

Preferred Qualifications:

Have knowledge of Microservices.

Experience with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) or AWS

Willingness to explore new technologies and refactor legacy codebases.

Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary

Enjoy full insurance benefits and comply with labor laws.

Parking allowance, lunch allowance at the office

13th month salary, bonus/gifts on holidays and special occasions

Young, friendly and talented colleagues

Receive specialized training and guidance to improve expertise.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

