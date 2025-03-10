Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ILLUMINUS.AI làm việc tại Điện Biên thu nhập 40 - 45 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ILLUMINUS.AI
Mức lương
40 - 45 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Điện Biên:
- 195 Điện Biên Phủ, Thành phố Điện Biên Phủ
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 40 - 45 Triệu
Develop, Maintain and Operation the AI Website Application.
Optimize performance and infrastructure cost for project.
Work closely with the Marketing team for each campaign and requests.
Manage team members to ensure sprint releases are on schedule.
Have experience publishing applications on the App Store and Google Play.
Với Mức Lương 40 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor or higher degree in Computer science or related field;
Have 5+ years of experience in Web/Application Development, working with Backend (NestJS, Express, Django, RabbitMQ, Redis) and Frontend (Tailwind, MUI, responsive, WordPress).
1+ year of experience in Team Lead role.
Strong knowledge of SQL and RDBMS (MySQL, PostgreSQL) as well as NoSQL databases (MongoDB).
Knowledge of modern JavaScript frameworks such as ReactJS, NextJS, React Native, and Flutter…
Experience with Git, CI/CD pipelines, Linux OS.
Experience in building high-performance, low-latency app.
Experience designing and delivering highly available, scalable cloud-based systems.
Strong product mindset and ability to operate software in a production-ready environment.
A proactive, "can-do" attitude.
Preferred Qualifications:
Have knowledge of Microservices.
Experience with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) or AWS
Willingness to explore new technologies and refactor legacy codebases.
Have 5+ years of experience in Web/Application Development, working with Backend (NestJS, Express, Django, RabbitMQ, Redis) and Frontend (Tailwind, MUI, responsive, WordPress).
1+ year of experience in Team Lead role.
Strong knowledge of SQL and RDBMS (MySQL, PostgreSQL) as well as NoSQL databases (MongoDB).
Knowledge of modern JavaScript frameworks such as ReactJS, NextJS, React Native, and Flutter…
Experience with Git, CI/CD pipelines, Linux OS.
Experience in building high-performance, low-latency app.
Experience designing and delivering highly available, scalable cloud-based systems.
Strong product mindset and ability to operate software in a production-ready environment.
A proactive, "can-do" attitude.
Preferred Qualifications:
Have knowledge of Microservices.
Experience with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) or AWS
Willingness to explore new technologies and refactor legacy codebases.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ILLUMINUS.AI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary
Enjoy full insurance benefits and comply with labor laws.
Parking allowance, lunch allowance at the office
13th month salary, bonus/gifts on holidays and special occasions
Young, friendly and talented colleagues
Receive specialized training and guidance to improve expertise.
Enjoy full insurance benefits and comply with labor laws.
Parking allowance, lunch allowance at the office
13th month salary, bonus/gifts on holidays and special occasions
Young, friendly and talented colleagues
Receive specialized training and guidance to improve expertise.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ILLUMINUS.AI
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI