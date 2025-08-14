Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 151 - 151Bis Võ Thị Sáu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

Design, develop, and maintain responsive web and cross-platform applications using Angular, Bootstrap, HTML, CSS, and TypeScript.

Develop and integrate backend services and APIs with Java (Spring Boot), MongoDB, and Rust where performance matters.

Collaborate with AI/ML engineers to embed intelligent features (search, automation, recommendations) into applications.

Optimize database performance and design scalable, maintainable systems.

Work with UX/UI designers to deliver pixel-perfect, intuitive user interfaces.

Write clean, modular, testable code and participate in peer code reviews.

Stay ahead of emerging tech trends (cloud-native, AI-driven, security best practices).

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required Skills & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent practical experience.

Proficiency in Angular, TypeScript, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap.

Backend experience with Java, Spring Boot, and MongoDB.

Understanding of RESTful API design and integration.

Strong grasp of software architecture principles and best practices.

Problem-solving mindset and ability to learn new technologies quickly.

Nice to Have

Experience with Rust for performance-critical services.

Familiarity with AI/ML concepts, especially agentic AI, RAG, vector databases, and LLM integration.

Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, or GCP).

CI/CD, Docker, and Kubernetes knowledge.

Agile methodology experience.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary + performance bonuses.

Work on innovative, AI-powered projects that go far beyond typical CRUD apps.

innovative, AI-powered projects

Continuous learning — we invest in your growth with training, AI/tech workshops, and mentorship.

Flexible, collaborative environment where ideas truly matter.

Clear career growth path — based on your impact, not just tenure.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin