Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PCA COMPANY SERVICES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 34 - 45 Triệu

Mức lương 34 - 45 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - TP Hồ Chí Minh - 124 Điện Biên Phủ, Thành phố Điện Biên Phủ

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 34 - 45 Triệu

Leadership and Guidance: Mentor and lead a team of approximately five interns. You will be the primary code reviewer, ensuring adherence to best practices and maintaining the highest standards of code quality.

Back End Development: Take charge of back-end development, ensuring the seamless integration and functionality of our marketplace application across various platforms.

Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI/CD): Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines, automating the build, test, and deployment processes to accelerate development cycles and enhance product quality.

Collaboration and Problem Solving: Work closely with our Product Owner, designers, and other stakeholders to understand requirements, define technical specifications, and solve complex problems with innovative solutions.

Với Mức Lương 34 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education and Experience: Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field. A minimum of 5 years of experience in full-stack development.

Technical Expertise: Proficiency in back end development languages and frameworks (e.g., JavaScript, TypeScript, [protected info] (Express and NestJS)). Solid understanding and experience with Kubernetes and DevOps practices are a plus.

Experience in or understanding core concepts of web applications, security layers and cache layers.

Experience in or understanding of most important design patterns for web applications. ● Problem-Solving Skills: Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities. Capacity to tackle complex technical challenges and deliver innovative solutions.

Project Management: Strong organisational and project management skills, with a proven track record of delivering projects on time and within budget.

Front end Development, DevOps and Kubernetes Management skills are a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PCA COMPANY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Startup environment

Full Time contract

Employee Stock Option Plans

Reference Letter provided upon completion

Remuneration following skills and performance

Attractive bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PCA COMPANY SERVICES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin