Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ATIXIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Điện Biên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Điện Biên: - Tầng 5, Tòa nhà IOS Văn Thành, 602/27 Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 22, Thành phố Điện Biên Phủ

Lập trình viên

Perform energy audits in commercial and industrial buildings, under ASHRAE and MOIT standards

Implementation of Energy Management Systems (EMS)

Commissioning for new projects, retro and recommissioning for existing projects

Energy Modeling, Thermal Comfort for green building scheme and energy audits

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Background: Engineering studies related to HVAC, green building, energy efficiency

2 to 5 years’ experience in a similar position (Energy auditor, HVAC designer, Energy Modeler...)

Software: Energy modeling software such as Design Builder is a plus

MOIT energy auditor certification

Ability to work internationally, with missions outside of Vietnam

Languages: Vietnamese and strong written and spoken English

Proactive personality, strong work ethic

Open minded person. Ability to work in an international environment

Quyền Lợi

Attractive salary;

13th-month salary bonus;

Salary review every 6 month;

Social insurance in accordance with the Labor Law;

15 days of annual leaves per year;

Gift or allowance for holidays, birthdays, weddings, sicknesses, etc.;

Company trips & other team-building activities;

Passionate, talented, young, and driven colleagues;

Unlimited potential for your career growth because we are small and fast-growing;

Free snacks, tea, and coffee for a tea break on a regular basis.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

