Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ATIXIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Điện Biên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH ATIXIS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH ATIXIS VIỆT NAM

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ATIXIS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Điện Biên:

- Tầng 5, Tòa nhà IOS Văn Thành, 602/27 Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 22, Thành phố Điện Biên Phủ

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Perform energy audits in commercial and industrial buildings, under ASHRAE and MOIT standards
Implementation of Energy Management Systems (EMS)
Commissioning for new projects, retro and recommissioning for existing projects
Energy Modeling, Thermal Comfort for green building scheme and energy audits

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Background: Engineering studies related to HVAC, green building, energy efficiency
2 to 5 years’ experience in a similar position (Energy auditor, HVAC designer, Energy Modeler...)
Software: Energy modeling software such as Design Builder is a plus
MOIT energy auditor certification
Ability to work internationally, with missions outside of Vietnam
Languages: Vietnamese and strong written and spoken English
Proactive personality, strong work ethic
Open minded person. Ability to work in an international environment

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ATIXIS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary;
13th-month salary bonus;
Salary review every 6 month;
Social insurance in accordance with the Labor Law;
15 days of annual leaves per year;
Gift or allowance for holidays, birthdays, weddings, sicknesses, etc.;
Company trips & other team-building activities;
Passionate, talented, young, and driven colleagues;
Unlimited potential for your career growth because we are small and fast-growing;
Free snacks, tea, and coffee for a tea break on a regular basis.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ATIXIS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ATIXIS VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH ATIXIS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, Tòa nhà IOS Văn Thành, 602/27 Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 22, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

