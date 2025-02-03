Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Vietnam Pros Technology Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

We are seeking a detail-oriented and analytical Buyer to join our procurement team. The Buyer will be responsible for researching, selecting, and purchasing quality products and materials for our company. This role involves negotiating with suppliers, tracking orders, maintaining inventory levels, and ensuring timely delivery of goods.

Key Responsibilities:

- Research, select, and purchase quality products and materials.

- Build relationships with suppliers and negotiate the best pricing.

- Process requisitions and update management on the status of orders.

- Coordinate with the inventory team, management, and stockroom as required.

- Assess the quality of stock received and escalate any discrepancies to suppliers and management.

- Ensure that stock levels are maintained at appropriate levels.

- Prepare reports on purchases, including cost analyses.

- Monitor stock levels and place orders as needed.