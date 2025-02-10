Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Công Ty TNHH Vexos Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Timely placement and management of all purchase orders to ensure uninterrupted supply of materials.

• Expedite material to fulfill production requirements, customer upsides and NPIs.

• Weekly Rescheduling with supplier to pull in/push out/cancel OPO according to customer demand change to avoid high stock and excess.

• Coordinate with W/H, IQC & Shipping to ensure smooth shipment and on-time delivery.

• Analyze inventory regularly to ensure an optimal inventory level of materials.

• Quarterly Lead-time & MOQ review to minimize inventory and E&O.

• Maintain good partnership with supplier to ensure flawless support.

• Provide visibility on materials availability to Planner.

• Work with PM and planner to dispose excess and obsolete materials on regular basis

• Managing trouble shelf, QN, MRB on daily basis.

• Check and clean pass due POs and material shortage on daily basis.

• Clean Block invoice on weekly basis and work with Finance to clean overdue and aged AP to avoid unnecessary credit hold.

• May perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned