Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Công Ty TNHH Vexos Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Media Planner/Buyer Executive Tại Công Ty TNHH Vexos Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 4, Nhà xưởng tiêu chuẩn B, đường Tân Thuận, Khu chế xuất Tân Thuận, phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, HCM, VN
Mô Tả Công Việc Media Planner/Buyer Executive Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Timely placement and management of all purchase orders to ensure uninterrupted supply of materials.
• Expedite material to fulfill production requirements, customer upsides and NPIs.
• Weekly Rescheduling with supplier to pull in/push out/cancel OPO according to customer demand change to avoid high stock and excess.
• Coordinate with W/H, IQC & Shipping to ensure smooth shipment and on-time delivery.
• Analyze inventory regularly to ensure an optimal inventory level of materials.
• Quarterly Lead-time & MOQ review to minimize inventory and E&O.
• Maintain good partnership with supplier to ensure flawless support.
• Provide visibility on materials availability to Planner.
• Work with PM and planner to dispose excess and obsolete materials on regular basis
• Managing trouble shelf, QN, MRB on daily basis.
• Check and clean pass due POs and material shortage on daily basis.
• Clean Block invoice on weekly basis and work with Finance to clean overdue and aged AP to avoid unnecessary credit hold.
• May perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Vexos Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Laptop, health care plan, 13th bonus, team activates, health check, Canteen
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Vexos Việt Nam
