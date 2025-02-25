Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive CRC Sports VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Buying process

Work directly with brands to manage the buying process, including issuing purchase orders (PO) and aligning product assortments.

Ensure timely and accurate communication with brands regarding order status, deliveries, and inventory needs.

2. Demand Planning & Forecasting

Collaborate with the planning team to ensure that buying decisions align with demand forecasts and inventory strategies.

Provide input and coordinate with the planner on forecast adjustments, stock needs, and replenishment schedules.

3. Merchandise & Profitability Management

Optimize the merchandise mix to achieve sales and gross profit (GP) targets.

Ensure effective stock management to minimize overstock and improve sell-through performance.

4. Inventory & Supply Management

Oversee PO management, stock transfers, and inventory control, ensuring accurate tracking and stock availability.

Communicate and adjust supply plans based on actual sales performance and any unforeseen demand changes.