Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 600 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/02/2025
Navigos Search

Media Planner/Buyer Executive

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Media Planner/Buyer Executive Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
600 - 600 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: District 7, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Media Planner/Buyer Executive Với Mức Lương 600 - 600 USD

1) To support day to day operation for local procurement activity supporting country representative office’s requirement for goods or services
2) To ensure operation will meet group’s compliance and Code of conduct
Key job functions and success-relevant tasks (max. 10 if possible)
1) Support country representative office for sourcing/procurement of goods and services from Local
2) Prepare necessary information follow Country’s approval steps and take care PR creation in system
3) Liase with Regional sourcing & operational procurement for evaluate supplier and vendor registration in system
4) Coordinate with local supplier for sourcing / inquiry / follow up delivery
5) Support Regional sourcing & operational procurement providing necessary information & coordination for supplier award/selection and release Purchase order
6) Prepare legal confirmation about suppliers from government port
7) Requestor approves service/ good receive in the paper
8) Deliver goods/ services received to user and confirmed by user about quantity and quality
9) Clear it to payables account on SAP and prepare payment request on system with submitted documents from end users.
10) Process approval signatures on payment request before pass it to accounting

Với Mức Lương 600 - 600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Máy tính xách tay
Laptop

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

