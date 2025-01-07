Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 600 USD

1) To support day to day operation for local procurement activity supporting country representative office’s requirement for goods or services

2) To ensure operation will meet group’s compliance and Code of conduct

Key job functions and success-relevant tasks (max. 10 if possible)

1) Support country representative office for sourcing/procurement of goods and services from Local

2) Prepare necessary information follow Country’s approval steps and take care PR creation in system

3) Liase with Regional sourcing & operational procurement for evaluate supplier and vendor registration in system

4) Coordinate with local supplier for sourcing / inquiry / follow up delivery

5) Support Regional sourcing & operational procurement providing necessary information & coordination for supplier award/selection and release Purchase order

6) Prepare legal confirmation about suppliers from government port

7) Requestor approves service/ good receive in the paper

8) Deliver goods/ services received to user and confirmed by user about quantity and quality

9) Clear it to payables account on SAP and prepare payment request on system with submitted documents from end users.

10) Process approval signatures on payment request before pass it to accounting