Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive CÔNG TY TNHH COEX VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

• Search and develop relationships with potential business partners.

• Analyze the needs of customers and partners to propose suitable collaboration opportunities.

• Establish and manage the business connection process, including planning and organizing meetings, events, and conferences.

• Build and maintain relationships with current and potential customers and partners.

• Manage the call center team, ensuring customer service operations are conducted professionally and effectively.

• Recruiting part-time staff according to exhibition needs to be in charge of the office and at the exhibition

• Manage the database and buyer lists through CRM systems, Google Sheets, and Google Forms.

• Coordinate and arrange work schedules for buyers, ensuring convenience and alignment with the overall meeting schedule with sellers.

• Collaborate closely with other departments to ensure work is executed efficiently.

• Evaluate and analyze the effectiveness of business networking activities and improve processes.

• Prepare weekly reports.

• Perform other tasks as assigned by superiors

Những nhiệm vụ và trách nhiệm chính:

