Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive CÔNG TY TNHH COEX VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH COEX VINA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH COEX VINA

Media Planner/Buyer Executive

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 8, 162 Pasteur, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCM City

Mô Tả Công Việc Media Planner/Buyer Executive Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
• Search and develop relationships with potential business partners.
• Analyze the needs of customers and partners to propose suitable collaboration opportunities.
• Establish and manage the business connection process, including planning and organizing meetings, events, and conferences.
• Build and maintain relationships with current and potential customers and partners.
• Manage the call center team, ensuring customer service operations are conducted professionally and effectively.
• Recruiting part-time staff according to exhibition needs to be in charge of the office and at the exhibition
• Manage the database and buyer lists through CRM systems, Google Sheets, and Google Forms.
• Coordinate and arrange work schedules for buyers, ensuring convenience and alignment with the overall meeting schedule with sellers.
• Collaborate closely with other departments to ensure work is executed efficiently.
• Evaluate and analyze the effectiveness of business networking activities and improve processes.
• Prepare weekly reports.
• Perform other tasks as assigned by superiors
Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH COEX VINA

CÔNG TY TNHH COEX VINA

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 8, số 162 Pasteur, phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

