Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Media Planner/Buyer Executive Tại Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot I8
- 1, Saigon Hi
- Tech Park (SHTP), Dist 9, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Media Planner/Buyer Executive Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Analyze, maintain, and execute Materials Requirement Plan (MRP). Continuously monitor and verify materials pipeline to ensure it meets the MRP requirements. Identify and appropriately address materials supply issues.
- Ensure materials availability to support production per the Master Production Schedule through MRP execution, on-time delivery, and coordination of materials movement through receiving to production.
- Proactively eliminate materials liabilities for Jabil by clearly understanding the ownership (supplier / customer). Track and provide supporting data to BUM in order to clearly define customer liable materials. Execute and maximize Jabil negotiated terms with suppliers to reduce materials liability.
- Issue Purchase Orders to pricing, terms & conditions that are negotiated and agreed to by Jabil Commodity - Managers and Buyers. Ensure suppliers’ adherence to established agreements.
- Optimize order management process to ensure effective communication with suppliers.
- Maintain integrity of master data and purchasing planning parameters.
- Monitor and continuously improve supplier’s delivery and quality performance.
- Provide inputs to drive and execute Jabil’s commodity and pricing strategy. Work closely with Buyers, - Commodity Managers, & SCM. Provide feedback on supplier performance and Jabil’s strategies.
- Minimize materials freight expenses for Jabil.
- Monitor, track, and provide feedback on suppliers’ performance on delivery, quality, and service.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Jabil Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
