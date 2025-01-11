Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/02/2025
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited

Media Planner/Buyer Executive

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Media Planner/Buyer Executive Tại Jabil Vietnam Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot I8

- 1, Saigon Hi

- Tech Park (SHTP), Dist 9, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Media Planner/Buyer Executive Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Analyze, maintain, and execute Materials Requirement Plan (MRP). Continuously monitor and verify materials pipeline to ensure it meets the MRP requirements. Identify and appropriately address materials supply issues.
- Ensure materials availability to support production per the Master Production Schedule through MRP execution, on-time delivery, and coordination of materials movement through receiving to production.
- Proactively eliminate materials liabilities for Jabil by clearly understanding the ownership (supplier / customer). Track and provide supporting data to BUM in order to clearly define customer liable materials. Execute and maximize Jabil negotiated terms with suppliers to reduce materials liability.
- Issue Purchase Orders to pricing, terms & conditions that are negotiated and agreed to by Jabil Commodity - Managers and Buyers. Ensure suppliers’ adherence to established agreements.
- Optimize order management process to ensure effective communication with suppliers.
- Maintain integrity of master data and purchasing planning parameters.
- Monitor and continuously improve supplier’s delivery and quality performance.
- Provide inputs to drive and execute Jabil’s commodity and pricing strategy. Work closely with Buyers, - Commodity Managers, & SCM. Provide feedback on supplier performance and Jabil’s strategies.
- Minimize materials freight expenses for Jabil.
- Monitor, track, and provide feedback on suppliers’ performance on delivery, quality, and service.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Jabil Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Jabil Vietnam Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Jabil Vietnam Company Limited

Jabil Vietnam Company Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot I8 - 1, Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP), Dist 9, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

