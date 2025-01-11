Tuyển Media Planner/Buyer Executive Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Analyze, maintain, and execute Materials Requirement Plan (MRP). Continuously monitor and verify materials pipeline to ensure it meets the MRP requirements. Identify and appropriately address materials supply issues.

- Ensure materials availability to support production per the Master Production Schedule through MRP execution, on-time delivery, and coordination of materials movement through receiving to production.

- Proactively eliminate materials liabilities for Jabil by clearly understanding the ownership (supplier / customer). Track and provide supporting data to BUM in order to clearly define customer liable materials. Execute and maximize Jabil negotiated terms with suppliers to reduce materials liability.

- Issue Purchase Orders to pricing, terms & conditions that are negotiated and agreed to by Jabil Commodity - Managers and Buyers. Ensure suppliers’ adherence to established agreements.

- Optimize order management process to ensure effective communication with suppliers.

- Maintain integrity of master data and purchasing planning parameters.

- Monitor and continuously improve supplier’s delivery and quality performance.

- Provide inputs to drive and execute Jabil’s commodity and pricing strategy. Work closely with Buyers, - Commodity Managers, & SCM. Provide feedback on supplier performance and Jabil’s strategies.

- Minimize materials freight expenses for Jabil.

- Monitor, track, and provide feedback on suppliers’ performance on delivery, quality, and service.