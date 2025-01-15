Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH DIMERCO VIETFRACHT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 17 Triệu

Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH DIMERCO VIETFRACHT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 17 Triệu

CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH DIMERCO VIETFRACHT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/02/2025
CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH DIMERCO VIETFRACHT

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH DIMERCO VIETFRACHT

Mức lương
10 - 17 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 29

- 31 Đinh Bộ Lĩnh, Phường 24, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 10 - 17 Triệu

To create a domestic/ international target market and seek out potential clients for sea/ air freight, trucking, customs service.....
To submit sales proposition and quotation to existing and new potential customers and follow-up on result.
To keep relationship with current customers and find out chances to provide new service.
To make sales report in system and reviewed by Sales Manager.
To support accounting department in pushing overdue payment of her/his customers.
To advise the customers of any amendment or changes in export or import policy and regulations related to business.
To maintain high integrity and confidential of information related to customer and our business relationship.
Be responsible for the sufficiency, accuracy, timely and high effectiveness of the assigned tasks.
Prepare well sales skills and establish relationship with new customers.
Obey company regulations and stipulation.
Always be willing to learn more about professional knowledge as well as other useful skills.
Be responsible individually for mistakes made by subjective reasons.
Other tasks will be assigned by Manager.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Candidate must possess at least a College Degree, Bachelor's Degree, Economics, Logistic/ Transportation, Business Studies/ Administration/Management, Marketing, Commerce or equivalent.
Good command in English. Chinese would be advantage.
Good interpersonal skill
Proficiency in MS Office
Self-motivated - respectful - honest and trust worthy
At least 6 months of working experience in Forwarding/ Logistics/ Transportation Company is required for this position.
Probation time: 2 months with 90% gross salary.
Full-Time position(s) available in Hochiminh, Hanoi & Haiphong
Working Days : From Mon to Fri
Working Hours: (7.5 hours/ day)
- From 08.30 a.m to 5.30 p.m (Mon - Fri) (Break time: 12h00 - 13h30)
- From 08.30 a.m to 12.00 p.m Saturday: Work from home (if required)

Tại CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH DIMERCO VIETFRACHT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Monthly Gross Salary: 10.000.000 - 17.000.000 vnd + % Attractive Incentive
Full social insurance per total gross salary following Vietnamese Law
Annual leave as regulation
13th salary
KPI performance
Annual bonus (2 times/ year)
Annual health checking up
Company trip & Team building
Head Office: 29-31 Dinh Bo Linh Str., Ward 24, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City.
Hanoi Office: Viet Tower, No. 1 Thai Ha, Trung Liet Ward, Dong Da Dist., Hanoi City.
Haiphong: Thanh Dat 1 Building, No 3, Le Thanh Tong Str., May To Ward, Ngo Quyen Dist., Haiphong City.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH DIMERCO VIETFRACHT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH DIMERCO VIETFRACHT

CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH DIMERCO VIETFRACHT

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 29-31, Đường Đinh Bộ Lĩnh, Phường 24, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

