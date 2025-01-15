Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH DIMERCO VIETFRACHT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 17 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 17 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 29 - 31 Đinh Bộ Lĩnh, Phường 24, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 10 - 17 Triệu

To create a domestic/ international target market and seek out potential clients for sea/ air freight, trucking, customs service.....

To submit sales proposition and quotation to existing and new potential customers and follow-up on result.

To keep relationship with current customers and find out chances to provide new service.

To make sales report in system and reviewed by Sales Manager.

To support accounting department in pushing overdue payment of her/his customers.

To advise the customers of any amendment or changes in export or import policy and regulations related to business.

To maintain high integrity and confidential of information related to customer and our business relationship.

Be responsible for the sufficiency, accuracy, timely and high effectiveness of the assigned tasks.

Prepare well sales skills and establish relationship with new customers.

Obey company regulations and stipulation.

Always be willing to learn more about professional knowledge as well as other useful skills.

Be responsible individually for mistakes made by subjective reasons.

Other tasks will be assigned by Manager.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Candidate must possess at least a College Degree, Bachelor's Degree, Economics, Logistic/ Transportation, Business Studies/ Administration/Management, Marketing, Commerce or equivalent.

Good command in English. Chinese would be advantage.

Good interpersonal skill

Proficiency in MS Office

Self-motivated - respectful - honest and trust worthy

At least 6 months of working experience in Forwarding/ Logistics/ Transportation Company is required for this position.

Probation time: 2 months with 90% gross salary.

Full-Time position(s) available in Hochiminh, Hanoi & Haiphong

Working Days : From Mon to Fri

Working Hours: (7.5 hours/ day)

- From 08.30 a.m to 5.30 p.m (Mon - Fri) (Break time: 12h00 - 13h30)

- From 08.30 a.m to 12.00 p.m Saturday: Work from home (if required)

Tại CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH DIMERCO VIETFRACHT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Monthly Gross Salary: 10.000.000 - 17.000.000 vnd + % Attractive Incentive

Full social insurance per total gross salary following Vietnamese Law

Annual leave as regulation

13th salary

KPI performance

Annual bonus (2 times/ year)

Annual health checking up

Company trip & Team building

Head Office: 29-31 Dinh Bo Linh Str., Ward 24, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City.

Hanoi Office: Viet Tower, No. 1 Thai Ha, Trung Liet Ward, Dong Da Dist., Hanoi City.

Haiphong: Thanh Dat 1 Building, No 3, Le Thanh Tong Str., May To Ward, Ngo Quyen Dist., Haiphong City.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH DIMERCO VIETFRACHT

