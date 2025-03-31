Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/05/2025
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
25 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Dist 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu

- Sales Strategy & Planning – Develop and implement sales strategies to achieve business targets.
- Customer Relationship Management – Maintain relationships with existing customers and acquire new clients.
- Market Analysis – Analyze market trends and competitor activities to adjust sales strategies accordingly.
- Sales Team Support & Coordination – Work closely with the sales team to ensure target achievement.
- Sales Reporting & Analysis – Collect and analyze sales data, then report to management.
- Cross-Department Collaboration – Coordinate with other departments to ensure smooth service delivery to customers.
-Other related tasks.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor degree

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- 13th months Bonus
- Annual Leave
- Mobile Phone Allowance
- Transportation allowance
- Business trip allowance
- Salary review once a year
- Insurance according to Vietnamese law

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

