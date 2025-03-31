Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Dist 1, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu
- Sales Strategy & Planning – Develop and implement sales strategies to achieve business targets.
- Customer Relationship Management – Maintain relationships with existing customers and acquire new clients.
- Market Analysis – Analyze market trends and competitor activities to adjust sales strategies accordingly.
- Sales Team Support & Coordination – Work closely with the sales team to ensure target achievement.
- Sales Reporting & Analysis – Collect and analyze sales data, then report to management.
- Cross-Department Collaboration – Coordinate with other departments to ensure smooth service delivery to customers.
-Other related tasks.
Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Annual Leave
- Mobile Phone Allowance
- Transportation allowance
- Business trip allowance
- Salary review once a year
- Insurance according to Vietnamese law
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI