Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

- Sales Strategy & Planning – Develop and implement sales strategies to achieve business targets.

- Customer Relationship Management – Maintain relationships with existing customers and acquire new clients.

- Market Analysis – Analyze market trends and competitor activities to adjust sales strategies accordingly.

- Sales Team Support & Coordination – Work closely with the sales team to ensure target achievement.

- Sales Reporting & Analysis – Collect and analyze sales data, then report to management.

- Cross-Department Collaboration – Coordinate with other departments to ensure smooth service delivery to customers.

-Other related tasks.