Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu

Mức lương 6 - 8 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 13 Nguyễn Duy Hiệu, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 6 - 8 Triệu

Coordinate Tasks & Workflow

Vendor & Partnership Management: Maintain relationships with external vendors and partners, ensuring contract terms and deliverables are fulfilled.

Vendor & Partnership Management:

Campaign & Report Support: Assist with campaign organization, collect and analyze data, and provide reports as needed to support the Marketing Manager.

Campaign & Report Support:

Với Mức Lương 6 - 8 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

For full-time: Individuals who have a degree in Marketing or equivalent, with 6 months - 1 year of experience in marketing coordination or project managementis a plus.

marketing coordination or project management

For interns: Fresh graduates in Marketing/PR or equivalent, experience in marketing coordination or project managementis a plus.

Strong organizational and multitasking skills– you love making to-do lists and ticking things off!

organizational and multitasking skills

Comfortable working with vendors and external partners, handling contracts, and following up on deliverables.

vendors and external partners

A good communicator with a proactive mindset– you can spot issues early and solve them effectively.

a proactive mindset

Experience with basic reporting and data collectionto track campaign results is beneficial.

basic reporting and data collection

Tại JobsGO Recruit Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

A chance to work closely with a dynamic marketing teamin a fast-growing fitness community.

work closely with a dynamic marketing team

Opportunities for growth and development, with exposure to various aspects of marketing and partnerships.

growth and development

Access to Primal’s fitness programs and events.

Access to Primal’s fitness programs and events

Competitive salary with room for career advancement.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại JobsGO Recruit

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin