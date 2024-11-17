Tuyển QA Executive thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH RENTOKIL INITIAL (VIỆT NAM)
- Hà Nội: Cần Thơ và các tỉnh thuộc Mekong, Cái Răng
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu
1. Inspection & Reporting
To constantly monitor and ensure service compliance of Rentokil Reporting Services.
To undertake inspections for Rentokil Reporting Services which require regular inspection by a senior or technically competent person from the head office.
To submit to the Line Managers, Client and other relevant parties suitable written reports after the said inspection; and to make appropriate recommendations in which the Company’s treatment expertise can be employed as part of the solution.'
To discuss in full with the Client, the results of all inspections carried out.
To coordinate with sales in consulting pest control solution for new customers/projects.
2. Quality Assurance
To assist the Line Managers in conducting Branch Service Audits, monitor the status of the Technician Performance Assessment (TPA) Scheme and to assist in any other programs whose sole purpose is to foster Quality work within the Pest Control Division.
3. Vietnam Authorized Product List (APL)
To assist Line Managers in updating Vietnamese APL, coordinate requests on additions and removals from the list. Coordinate with Rentokil procurement department & external chemical suppliers on supporting documents.
To audit and ensure compliance of product usage in all Pest Control branches.
4. Training
To assist the Line Managers in the preparation of suitable technical training materials for the Pest Control Division.
To assist the Line Managers in planning, scheduling and conduct of technical training in the Pest Control Division
Have at least 01 year experience.
Good working behavior.
Be able to work independently and hard working in a multi task function.
Have knowledge in pest and pesticide.
Able to solve problems well.
Skill of communication in English.
Skill of Microsoft Office (word, excel, power point, auto cad etc.)Good health & willing to work over time (if any).
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH RENTOKIL INITIAL (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Accident insurance, heath insurance, fully compulsory insurance...
Global working environment, on-job training, career development...
