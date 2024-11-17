Tuyển QA Executive thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

1. Inspection & Reporting

To constantly monitor and ensure service compliance of Rentokil Reporting Services.

To undertake inspections for Rentokil Reporting Services which require regular inspection by a senior or technically competent person from the head office.

To submit to the Line Managers, Client and other relevant parties suitable written reports after the said inspection; and to make appropriate recommendations in which the Company’s treatment expertise can be employed as part of the solution.'

To discuss in full with the Client, the results of all inspections carried out.

To coordinate with sales in consulting pest control solution for new customers/projects.

2. Quality Assurance

To assist the Line Managers in conducting Branch Service Audits, monitor the status of the Technician Performance Assessment (TPA) Scheme and to assist in any other programs whose sole purpose is to foster Quality work within the Pest Control Division.

3. Vietnam Authorized Product List (APL)

To assist Line Managers in updating Vietnamese APL, coordinate requests on additions and removals from the list. Coordinate with Rentokil procurement department & external chemical suppliers on supporting documents.

To audit and ensure compliance of product usage in all Pest Control branches.

4. Training

To assist the Line Managers in the preparation of suitable technical training materials for the Pest Control Division.

To assist the Line Managers in planning, scheduling and conduct of technical training in the Pest Control Division