Tuyển Talent Acquisition thu nhập Tới 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
- Hà Nội: AHT TECH JSC Head Office
- Tầng 8, Mitec Tower, Dương Đình Nghệ, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu
Receive recruitment orders, assess the priority of vacancies
Advise Hiring Managers on industry trends, job market, and candidate insights to recommend appropriate recruitment strategies
Build a network of candidates from various recruitment channels
Advise and introduce candidates to the position and working environment of the Company
Implement activities to support candidates in the recruitment process (Screening resumes, sending invitations to interview, welcoming, negotiating salary, interacting with candidates, and supporting candidates. during the probationary period)
Give feedback and suggest process improvement to optimize recruitment activities
Participate in Job Fair events, strengthen relationships with Universities and training organizations to build resources, and promote the Company brand
Collaborate with other teams (IC, L&C, C&B) and perform other tasks as assigned by leaders
Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 3 years of experience in IT full-cycle recruitment
Having expertise in hiring ERP and Japanese positions is a big plus
Preference will be given to candidates with expertise in IT headhunt
Fluency in English is a big plus (both verbal and written communication skills)
Understanding and proficiently using recruitment channels, especially social networks in recruitment activities: Facebook, Linkedin, etc
Knowledge and ability to apply Digital Marketing tools in recruitment activities
Have good communication, negotiation, persuasion, work management, analysis, and evaluation skills
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary (Upto 20M) + Recruitment bonus
Review performance according to the company rule
Be consulted and oriented on a clear career path
Participate in internal training programs to improve skills
Opportunities to join the language classes such as: English, Japanese, ...
Working in a friendly, dynamic and professional environment, chances to challenge yourself and fast growing in the career
Working hours: From Monday to Friday (8 hours/day), flexible check-in, no weekend working
With other benefits
Social Insurance according to Labor Law
Join in various annual company trip, New Year Party, internal movement awards and a lot of charity events
Have a chance for internal training programs to improve professional skills and soft skills
Annual premium health check
13 days of annual leave per year
Opportunities to obtain professional certificates
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
