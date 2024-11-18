Tuyển Talent Acquisition thu nhập Tới 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Mức lương Đến 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: AHT TECH JSC Head Office - Tầng 8, Mitec Tower, Dương Đình Nghệ, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

Receive recruitment orders, assess the priority of vacancies

Advise Hiring Managers on industry trends, job market, and candidate insights to recommend appropriate recruitment strategies

Build a network of candidates from various recruitment channels

Advise and introduce candidates to the position and working environment of the Company

Implement activities to support candidates in the recruitment process (Screening resumes, sending invitations to interview, welcoming, negotiating salary, interacting with candidates, and supporting candidates. during the probationary period)

Give feedback and suggest process improvement to optimize recruitment activities

Participate in Job Fair events, strengthen relationships with Universities and training organizations to build resources, and promote the Company brand

Collaborate with other teams (IC, L&C, C&B) and perform other tasks as assigned by leaders

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field

At least 3 years of experience in IT full-cycle recruitment

Having expertise in hiring ERP and Japanese positions is a big plus

Preference will be given to candidates with expertise in IT headhunt

Fluency in English is a big plus (both verbal and written communication skills)

Understanding and proficiently using recruitment channels, especially social networks in recruitment activities: Facebook, Linkedin, etc

Knowledge and ability to apply Digital Marketing tools in recruitment activities

Have good communication, negotiation, persuasion, work management, analysis, and evaluation skills

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

You will have

Attractive salary (Upto 20M) + Recruitment bonus

Review performance according to the company rule

Be consulted and oriented on a clear career path

Participate in internal training programs to improve skills

Opportunities to join the language classes such as: English, Japanese, ...

Working in a friendly, dynamic and professional environment, chances to challenge yourself and fast growing in the career

Working hours: From Monday to Friday (8 hours/day), flexible check-in, no weekend working

With other benefits

Social Insurance according to Labor Law

Join in various annual company trip, New Year Party, internal movement awards and a lot of charity events

Have a chance for internal training programs to improve professional skills and soft skills

Annual premium health check

13 days of annual leave per year

Opportunities to obtain professional certificates

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH

