Tuyển Technical Manager Le Champ (S.e.a.) Pte Ltd (Lechamp Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại Le Champ (S.e.a.) Pte Ltd (Lechamp Vietnam)
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Handling of Sales & Technical promotion of passive components, power management components, Display modules & other electronic components
• Establish new customer base in the region
• Provide pre and post-sales and technical support to new and existing customers
• Continuously identifying, develop and explore new business opportunities with all customers to achieve continuous growth
• Follow up closely on sales enquiries and do demand creation
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Degree or Diploma in Electronic/Electrical and must have technical background in electronics
• Must possess minimum 3 years’ and above sales experience in related products
• Willing to travel regional when assigned
• Fine business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit
• Possess good analytical and problems solving skills
• Must be independent and able to work under minimum supervision
• Must possess minimum 3 years’ and above sales experience in related products
• Willing to travel regional when assigned
• Fine business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit
• Possess good analytical and problems solving skills
• Must be independent and able to work under minimum supervision
Tại Le Champ (S.e.a.) Pte Ltd (Lechamp Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Le Champ (S.e.a.) Pte Ltd (Lechamp Vietnam)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI