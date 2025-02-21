Tuyển Technical Manager Le Champ (S.e.a.) Pte Ltd (Lechamp Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Handling of Sales & Technical promotion of passive components, power management components, Display modules & other electronic components

• Establish new customer base in the region

• Provide pre and post-sales and technical support to new and existing customers

• Continuously identifying, develop and explore new business opportunities with all customers to achieve continuous growth

• Follow up closely on sales enquiries and do demand creation

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Degree or Diploma in Electronic/Electrical and must have technical background in electronics

• Must possess minimum 3 years’ and above sales experience in related products

• Willing to travel regional when assigned

• Fine business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit

• Possess good analytical and problems solving skills

• Must be independent and able to work under minimum supervision

