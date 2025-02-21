Tuyển Technical Manager Le Champ (S.e.a.) Pte Ltd (Lechamp Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Le Champ (S.e.a.) Pte Ltd (Lechamp Vietnam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
Le Champ (S.e.a.) Pte Ltd (Lechamp Vietnam)

Technical Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại Le Champ (S.e.a.) Pte Ltd (Lechamp Vietnam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Handling of Sales & Technical promotion of passive components, power management components, Display modules & other electronic components
• Establish new customer base in the region
• Provide pre and post-sales and technical support to new and existing customers
• Continuously identifying, develop and explore new business opportunities with all customers to achieve continuous growth
• Follow up closely on sales enquiries and do demand creation

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Degree or Diploma in Electronic/Electrical and must have technical background in electronics
• Must possess minimum 3 years’ and above sales experience in related products
• Willing to travel regional when assigned
• Fine business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit
• Possess good analytical and problems solving skills
• Must be independent and able to work under minimum supervision

Tại Le Champ (S.e.a.) Pte Ltd (Lechamp Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Le Champ (S.e.a.) Pte Ltd (Lechamp Vietnam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Le Champ (S.e.a.) Pte Ltd (Lechamp Vietnam)

Le Champ (S.e.a.) Pte Ltd (Lechamp Vietnam)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hanoi office: Room 405, Floor 4, No 01 Dao Duy Anh, Phuong Mai Ward, Dist Dong Da, Ha Noi city. - HCM office: Room No. P1-2.25 The Prince Residence Building, 17-19-21 Nguyen Van Troi, Phu Nhuan Dist., HCM.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

