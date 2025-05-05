Tuyển Solution Architect Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Are you excited about the potential of Generative AI (GenAI)? In this role, you’ll be at the forefront of helping customers harness the power of GenAI to create intelligent, data-driven applications. You\'ll focus on Amazon Bedrock\'s Knowledge Base and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) techniques, empowering organizations to build AI solutions that can access, understand, and generate insights from their proprietary data. You\'ll also collaborate closely with our client product teams to shape product direction, while enabling customers to unlock new market opportunities through the innovative use of GenAI and AWS services.

Ideal Skillset

Architecting, implementing Gen AI via AWS Bedrock and RAGs

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2+ years of design, implementation, or consulting in applications and infrastructures experience

4+ years of specific technology domain areas (e.g. software development, cloud computing, systems engineering, infrastructure, security, networking, data & analytics) experience

1+ year experience working with technologies related to large language models including LLM architectures, model evaluation, adapters, model customization including pre-training and fine-tuning techniques.

Deep understanding of generative AI, foundation models, and their applications in enterprise settings.

Knowledge of RAG techniques, vector databases, embedding models and prompt engineering.

Proven track record of delivering complex, large-scale AI/ML solutions.

3+ years of experience in design/implementation/consulting for Machine Learning/AI/Deep Learning solutions - using one or more Deep Learning frameworks such as TensorFlow and PyTorch.

4+ years professional experience in software development in languages related to ML like Python or Java. Experience working with RESTful API and general service-oriented architecture.

Experience with AWS technologies like SageMaker, Step Functions, OpenSearch, PgVector, S3, IAM, Cognito, EC2, Glue, & EMR.

Knowledge of cloud architecture

Experience with open source frameworks for building applications powered by language models like LangChain, LlamaIndex.

Advanced knowledge of vector databases, semantic and hybrid search technologies, and embedding models.

Expertise in prompt engineering, FM fine-tuning techniques, and model routing strategies.

Familiarity with graph databases and their applications in RAG architectures.

Experience with multimodal AI applications, including text, image, and audio processing.

Knowledge of RAG evaluation metrics and optimization techniques.

Experience with design, deployment, and evaluation of FM-powered agents and tools and orchestration approaches.

Demonstrated ability to think strategically about business, product, and technical challenges in an enterprise environment.

Track record of thought leadership and innovation around Machine Learning. Led a cloud initiative as an AWS customer or consulting with a customer in their own IT transformation.

Experience with Container Platforms (Docker, Kubernetes/Fargate).

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working time: 8h30 – 17h30 From Monday to Friday

Opportunity to work in a professional, modern and energizing setting.

Challenging projects, possibilities, cutting-edge technology, and problems.

An open and dynamic working atmosphere that promotes the interchange of ideas, while also empowering you to work and create in your own style. Each employee\'s talent and accomplishments are valued, and outstanding employees are recognized and rewarded on a yearly basis.

Opportunities for capacity development, as well as assistance with professional certification expenses, are available to those who work in the field (1 million - 5 million).

Some advanced certifications will cover the full cost of studying and taking the exam.

Review salary 1-2 times/year, with the possibility of an unexpected salary rise based on capacity an infinite number of times per year

Policy for 13th-Month Salary Bonus and Holiday Bonuses According to Company Regulations.

Holiday travel mode (package 5-7 million/person), team building,...

Full participation in social insurance, as well as a yearly health checkup at a reputable hospital.

Comprehensive visit policy for personnel and relatives: birthday, marriage, childbirth, illness, etc.

The football club, cycling car, badminton, ... are just a few of the sports and cultural activities available.

Allowance for classes and training awards: Learning Star of the Month,

A chance to be the face of the year\'s study, the royalties...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings

