Tuyển Technical Manager Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Products:

Semiconductor-based sensors (Bosch Sensor Tech)

Position Overview:

We are seeking a highly qualified and experienced Technical Expert in the Semiconductor industry to join our dynamic team at Bosch Sensor Tech in Vietnam. The ideal candidate will possess extensive technical expertise in semiconductors and relevant sensor technologies, with a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions in complex environments. This role requires a strategic thinker capable of navigating interdisciplinary challenges, influencing both software and hardware development methodologies, and ensuring alignment with our business objectives as we expand our regional and local operations.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Architectural Design & Leadership:

- Lead the design and evolution of robust software or ASIC architectures that not only meet but exceed software and hardware requirements, ensuring scalability, performance, and maintainability.

- Derive architectural drivers, refine quality goals, and identify technical and project constraints to inform and guide architectural decisions.