Tuyển Technical Manager Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
- Hà Nội: 29 Lieu Giai Street, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Products:
Semiconductor-based sensors (Bosch Sensor Tech)
Position Overview:
We are seeking a highly qualified and experienced Technical Expert in the Semiconductor industry to join our dynamic team at Bosch Sensor Tech in Vietnam. The ideal candidate will possess extensive technical expertise in semiconductors and relevant sensor technologies, with a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions in complex environments. This role requires a strategic thinker capable of navigating interdisciplinary challenges, influencing both software and hardware development methodologies, and ensuring alignment with our business objectives as we expand our regional and local operations.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Architectural Design & Leadership:
- Lead the design and evolution of robust software or ASIC architectures that not only meet but exceed software and hardware requirements, ensuring scalability, performance, and maintainability.
- Derive architectural drivers, refine quality goals, and identify technical and project constraints to inform and guide architectural decisions.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI