Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần Mynavi TechTus Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty cổ phần Mynavi TechTus Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/06/2025
Công ty cổ phần Mynavi TechTus Việt Nam

Technical Leader

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Leader Tại Công ty cổ phần Mynavi TechTus Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Tầng 8, toà nhà HMC Tower, 193 Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Quận 1, Quận Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Set the technical direction for the project, including selecting appropriate technologies, frameworks, and methodologies.
Define the technical roadmap in alignment with the project goals and business requirements.
Design the overall architecture of the software solution.
Make decisions about system components, interfaces, data management, and scalability.
Ensure that the architecture meets the project\'s functional and non-functional requirements.
Follow all the guidelines and standards of project & company.
Provide guidance and mentorship to the development team.
Help team members solve technical challenges, improve their skills, and adhere to best practices. This includes code reviews, pair programming, and knowledge sharing sessions.
Lead by example in terms of coding standards, quality, and best practices.
Promote a culture of technical excellence within the team and foster collaboration and innovation.
Identify potential technical risks early in the project lifecycle and implementing mitigation strategies.
Involve anticipating challenges related to technology, resources, or dependencies and taking proactive measures to address them.
Facilitate communication between technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Translate technical concepts into understandable terms for project managers, clients, and other team members.
Ensure that everyone is informed about the project\'s technical progress and challenges.
Accurately and timely report your output.
Collaborate with project managers and other stakeholders to plan and estimate technical tasks accurately.
Provide input on resource allocation, timelines, and dependencies based on their technical expertise.
Fulfill all the commitments by timely delivery.
Ensure the quality of the software deliverables through effective testing strategies and quality assurance processes.
Oversee testing efforts, including unit testing, integration testing, and system testing, to verify that the software meets the specified requirements and standards.
Continuously evaluate and improve the development processes, tools, and practices.
Identify areas for optimization and implement changes to enhance efficiency, productivity, and quality.
Keep abreast of new technologies, trends, and best practices in software development.
Encourage a culture of continuous learning and experimentation within the team to stay competitive and innovative in their approach.
Conduct system wide requirement analysis.
Conduct module level work effort estimations and integrate for the whole system.
Will work under the guidance of the CTO.
Thoroughly understand the Requirements and Design.
Develop detailed design.
To keep a check on the whole system, conduct the testing and integration testing for the entire system.
Conduct peer reviews and lead reviews and provide feedback
Provide accurate and detailed weekly task reports.
Develop, maintain, troubleshoot, enhance and document components developed by self and others as per the requirements and detailed design.
Conduct configuration and term management of own work.
Assist PM in project coordination.
Conduct project risk identification and mitigation action planning with the project manager.
Implementing the best practices and coding standards of the project.
Inspire all the other team members.
Be a Lead who is looked upon by all the members.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven experience (>5 years) in software development with hands-on experience in designing, developing, testing and deploying enterprise, large scale applications.
Previous strong experience (>1 year) in leading a team.
Proficient in at least 2 back-en languages.
Key member in Migration project
Ready to put your hands on to solve the problem.
Have a thorough understanding and appreciation for the Agile values and principles.
Comfortable around people, strong ability to negotiate, influence and provide feedback.
Well versed with design patterns, and proficiency in a wide range of technologies both backend and frontend.
Deep understanding of SDLC and experience in Agile delivery practices.
Have experience in developing and operating systems with many users and a lot of data.
Strong understanding of API and API gateway development.
Strong understanding of microservices architecture, patterns and operations.
Strongly skilled in SQL databases & NoSQL (Document db, Key-value db, Graphdb, Column db, Time Series db,….).
Experience in developing and configuring cloud based applications (one of AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, etc. ) is a plus.
Fast research on new technologies, 3rd party services.
Have a good knowledge of CI/CD.
Ability to own one or more modules of the project.
Admit your mistakes is also an ability.
Flexible in working under changing and different work settings.
Ability to set targets and expectations for team members.
NICE TO HAVE
Agile Certification
PMI Certification
PMP Certification
Cloud Service, AWS, Azure, Microservices, Docker
Seminar, Sharing Knowledge

Tại Công ty cổ phần Mynavi TechTus Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary, aligned with your skills and contributions.
Attractive salary
Salary review twice a year to recognize your dedication.
Salary review twice a year
Generous year-end bonus, based on individual performance.
Generous year-end bonus
Premium health insurance package for extra protection.
Premium health insurance package
Annual health check-ups at top-tier hospitals.
Annual health check-ups
20 days of annual leave, ensuring a healthy work-life balance.
20 days of annual leave
Equipped with MacBook/Laptop & the latest technology to enhance productivity.
Equipped with MacBook/Laptop & the latest technology
Modern office design with open spaces, fostering creativity and collaboration.
Modern office design with open spaces
Sponsored international certification exams, supporting professional advancement.
Sponsored international certification exams
Specialized training courses & soft skills development to enhance expertise.
Specialized training courses & soft skills development
Flat organizational structure, enabling direct collaboration with leaders and fostering creativity and innovation.
Flat organizational structure
Open, flexible, and supportive work culture, driving collective success.
Open, flexible, and supportive work culture
Stronger team connections, creating a dynamic and efficient workplace.
Stronger team connections
Exciting activities: Open Talks, IT Seminars, Team Building, Project Trips, Sports Day, Year-End Parties…
Open Talks, IT Seminars, Team Building, Project Trips, Sports Day, Year-End Parties
Diverse entertainment: PlayStation, Friday Happy Hours, Mindfulness-related activities…
PlayStation, Friday Happy Hours, Mindfulness-related activities
Monday - Friday: 8:00 AM - 11:30 AM | 1:00 PM - 5:30 PM.
Monday - Friday

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Mynavi TechTus Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty cổ phần Mynavi TechTus Việt Nam

Công ty cổ phần Mynavi TechTus Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 49A Phan Bội Châu, phường Thạch Thang, quận Hải Châu, TP. Đà Nẵng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

