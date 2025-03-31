Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Macdermid Performance Solutions làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Macdermid Performance Solutions làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Macdermid Performance Solutions
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Macdermid Performance Solutions

Technical Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại Công Ty TNHH Macdermid Performance Solutions

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Số 06 khu B, Dự án khu nhà ở để bán Mễ Trì, Phường Mễ Trì, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, TP. Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Technical support chemistry customer (in plating industry)
 Visit and work at customer factories daily to ensure production quality.
 Build and maintain an intimate relationship with customers.
 Contact and technical support for customers.
 Follow and manage chemistry on stock of each customer, in factories/in line and consumption.
 Follow production and productivity and suport to control, improve quality.
 Confirm and resolve technical issues, NG…
 Analysis chemicals, produts at Lab facility for issues, quality controlling.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

OTHER REQUIREMENTS
 RECEIVE ENGLISH CV ONLY (Enclosed Madarin CV was required for Mandarin speaker)
Refer template form at: https://shorturl.at/lI2I8
 Open for Fresher/ Non-tech candiates with Mandarin.
 Experience in PCB / FPCB, Electronics, chemical manufacture is preferred.
 Candidates who have experience and knowledge in plating industry is preferred.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Macdermid Performance Solutions Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Macdermid Performance Solutions

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Macdermid Performance Solutions

Công Ty TNHH Macdermid Performance Solutions

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 06 khu B, Dự án khu nhà ở để bán Mễ Trì, Phường Mễ Trì, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, TP. Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-technical-manager-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job345882
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Technical Manager Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
Tuyển Technical Manager Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Quốc tế Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 16 - 25 Triệu
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1
Tuyển Technical Manager Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1 làm việc tại Quảng Trị thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Quảng Trị Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam
Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 13/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Technical Manager CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/07/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Tuyển Technical Manager Hyosung Vietnam Corp làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coats Phong Phu
Tuyển Technical Manager Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coats Phong Phu
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC
Tuyển Technical Manager Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC
Hạn nộp: 13/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dreamtech Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Công ty TNHH Dreamtech Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD
Công ty TNHH Dreamtech Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Technical Manager Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
Tuyển Technical Manager Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Quốc tế Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 16 - 25 Triệu
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1
Tuyển Technical Manager Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1 làm việc tại Quảng Trị thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Quảng Trị Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam
Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 13/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Technical Manager CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/07/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Tuyển Technical Manager Hyosung Vietnam Corp làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hyosung Vietnam Corp
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coats Phong Phu
Tuyển Technical Manager Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coats Phong Phu
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC
Tuyển Technical Manager Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mettler-Toledo Viet Nam LLC
Hạn nộp: 13/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Technical Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
40 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Technical Manager NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN TIÊN PHONG - TPBANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN TIÊN PHONG - TPBANK Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager LS Electric Viet Nam LTD. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận LS Electric Viet Nam LTD.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Abbott làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Abbott
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Mitutoyo Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mitutoyo Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 24 Triệu ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 1000 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager ArctX Solution LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận ArctX Solution LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Fusion Advantec Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Fusion Advantec Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager On (Vietnam) làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 1,500 - 3,000 USD On (Vietnam)
1,500 - 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Le Champ (S.e.a.) Pte Ltd (Lechamp Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Le Champ (S.e.a.) Pte Ltd (Lechamp Vietnam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager YHI (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận YHI (Vietnam) Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Abbott làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Abbott
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Macdermid Performance Solutions làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Macdermid Performance Solutions
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 1 USD Fushan Technology Vietnam
500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Indium Corporation of America làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Indium Corporation of America
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Arcelik Hitachi Home Appliances Sales Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Arcelik Hitachi Home Appliances Sales Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Hanlim Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1 - 15 USD Tdcx Malaysia SDN. BHD
1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search's Client
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm