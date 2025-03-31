Tuyển Technical Manager Công Ty TNHH Macdermid Performance Solutions làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Số 06 khu B, Dự án khu nhà ở để bán Mễ Trì, Phường Mễ Trì, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, TP. Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Technical support chemistry customer (in plating industry)

 Visit and work at customer factories daily to ensure production quality.

 Build and maintain an intimate relationship with customers.

 Contact and technical support for customers.

 Follow and manage chemistry on stock of each customer, in factories/in line and consumption.

 Follow production and productivity and suport to control, improve quality.

 Confirm and resolve technical issues, NG…

 Analysis chemicals, produts at Lab facility for issues, quality controlling.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS

 RECEIVE ENGLISH CV ONLY (Enclosed Madarin CV was required for Mandarin speaker)

Refer template form at: https://shorturl.at/lI2I8

 Open for Fresher/ Non-tech candiates with Mandarin.

 Experience in PCB / FPCB, Electronics, chemical manufacture is preferred.

 Candidates who have experience and knowledge in plating industry is preferred.

