Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 22 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM
Mức lương
16 - 22 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tòa The Nine, Số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương 16 - 22 Triệu
Be responsible for ensuring the quality and compliance of our products/services through thorough testing and control quality of projects.
Required strong attention to detail, technical expertise
Ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Với Mức Lương 16 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Knowledge:
Knowledge of software development process: Understand and apply project processes and testing processes well. Be aware of your role in the testing process and how to perform work in a software project.
Knowledge of basic domains (Mobile app (Native app), Web app (Mobile and Desktop), Window app (Native app on Desktop...)
Know some basic - common features of each platform (Fintech, Management...)
Know some ways (using tools, using third-party apps) to test some features on the app.
Understand some common test scenarios, common/standard concepts.
Use testing tools: Use some tools to support the testing and project management process (Confluence, Jira, Figma, Visio, Snagit,...)
Professional certification: Having an ISTQB Foundation certificate is a plus
Language: Can read English documents of above average complexity
2. Testing skill:
2.1. Requirements analysis:
Ability to deeply analyze requirements in case of missing information including make Q&A
Ability to understand system overview
Review requirement bugs and determine the system's testing goals completely and accurately
Identify and differentiate requirements related to performance/security or special testing requirements
2.2. Test Plan:
Understand and build key points in test plans for small/medium sized projects such as: schedule, resources, strategy, scope, test level, test type, environment...
Ability to work with test lead, PM to clear schedule and milestones. resources... in test plan
Ability to review test plans for team members
2.3. Test Design:
Can write test cases for highly complex projects that need to combine many test design techniques
Ability to review, guide and evaluate test cases for other projects
Ability to test, measure and control exploratory testing
2.4. Test Implementation:
Optimize test suites, test data, and test resources appropriately
Propose common rules for quality activities if necessary
Validate and update the test matrix between test conditions, test cases, and test suites
Review and support testing data of other members
2.5. Test Execution:
Ability to analyze bugs, use experience to focus errors, focus on testing
Execute logical (high level) test cases effectively.
Can proactively explore exploratory testing during execute testing.
Ability to continuously evaluate, update and improve test case quality during the execution process
Can review and evaluate the quality of test execution by other QCs
2.6. Bug Management:
Know how to analyze bugs, evaluate impact and support finding the root cause of the bug.
Analyze abnormalities, causes of complex errors, errors due to integration of multiple systems
Calculate bug metrics (bug rejection ratio, bug leakage ratio)
Other QC guidelines for bug reporting and bug management
Test Review (test plan, test cases, test report, bug log):
Ability to review test documents and test output of the project
Support reviewing test reports, test cases, and bug logs for other projects
2.7. Test Report:
Ability to create summary test reports, evaluate quality through quantitative test metrics
Evaluate and draw conclusions about quality compared to standards
Proficient in using tools to support exporting data and charts for test reports.
Ability to present test reports to customers
Instruct other QC to create test reports
2.8. Test Estimation:
Learn from 2 test estimation techniques and apply them to real tasks
Be aware of the factors that affect the estimate
Be able to explain and quantify the estimates you give
Can guide other members
2.9. Risk Management (Requirement, Quality, Resource, Time):
Understand Risk-based testing techniques and apply them to projects
You can independently define risks that affect the testing activities of small-scale projects you are participating in.
Ability to provide and implement effective action to mitigate defined risks
Other QC instructions on how to determine product risks/project risks
2.10. Other testing:
API testing:
Flexibility in using tools to test APIs
Perform more in-depth API testing including checking Authentication, permissions, functions, usability, reliability, response speed,...
Can guide and review other QCs to design test cases and execute API tests
SQL: Can write commands to join multiple tables and more complex commands to meet business needs
SQL:
Soft skill: Decision making , Critical observation,Communication, Teamwork and collaboration,Conflicts resolution, Problem solving, Adaptability
Knowledge of software development process: Understand and apply project processes and testing processes well. Be aware of your role in the testing process and how to perform work in a software project.
Knowledge of basic domains (Mobile app (Native app), Web app (Mobile and Desktop), Window app (Native app on Desktop...)
Know some basic - common features of each platform (Fintech, Management...)
Know some ways (using tools, using third-party apps) to test some features on the app.
Understand some common test scenarios, common/standard concepts.
Use testing tools: Use some tools to support the testing and project management process (Confluence, Jira, Figma, Visio, Snagit,...)
Professional certification: Having an ISTQB Foundation certificate is a plus
Language: Can read English documents of above average complexity
2. Testing skill:
2.1. Requirements analysis:
Ability to deeply analyze requirements in case of missing information including make Q&A
Ability to understand system overview
Review requirement bugs and determine the system's testing goals completely and accurately
Identify and differentiate requirements related to performance/security or special testing requirements
2.2. Test Plan:
Understand and build key points in test plans for small/medium sized projects such as: schedule, resources, strategy, scope, test level, test type, environment...
Ability to work with test lead, PM to clear schedule and milestones. resources... in test plan
Ability to review test plans for team members
2.3. Test Design:
Can write test cases for highly complex projects that need to combine many test design techniques
Ability to review, guide and evaluate test cases for other projects
Ability to test, measure and control exploratory testing
2.4. Test Implementation:
Optimize test suites, test data, and test resources appropriately
Propose common rules for quality activities if necessary
Validate and update the test matrix between test conditions, test cases, and test suites
Review and support testing data of other members
2.5. Test Execution:
Ability to analyze bugs, use experience to focus errors, focus on testing
Execute logical (high level) test cases effectively.
Can proactively explore exploratory testing during execute testing.
Ability to continuously evaluate, update and improve test case quality during the execution process
Can review and evaluate the quality of test execution by other QCs
2.6. Bug Management:
Know how to analyze bugs, evaluate impact and support finding the root cause of the bug.
Analyze abnormalities, causes of complex errors, errors due to integration of multiple systems
Calculate bug metrics (bug rejection ratio, bug leakage ratio)
Other QC guidelines for bug reporting and bug management
Test Review (test plan, test cases, test report, bug log):
Ability to review test documents and test output of the project
Support reviewing test reports, test cases, and bug logs for other projects
2.7. Test Report:
Ability to create summary test reports, evaluate quality through quantitative test metrics
Evaluate and draw conclusions about quality compared to standards
Proficient in using tools to support exporting data and charts for test reports.
Ability to present test reports to customers
Instruct other QC to create test reports
2.8. Test Estimation:
Learn from 2 test estimation techniques and apply them to real tasks
Be aware of the factors that affect the estimate
Be able to explain and quantify the estimates you give
Can guide other members
2.9. Risk Management (Requirement, Quality, Resource, Time):
Understand Risk-based testing techniques and apply them to projects
You can independently define risks that affect the testing activities of small-scale projects you are participating in.
Ability to provide and implement effective action to mitigate defined risks
Other QC instructions on how to determine product risks/project risks
2.10. Other testing:
API testing:
Flexibility in using tools to test APIs
Perform more in-depth API testing including checking Authentication, permissions, functions, usability, reliability, response speed,...
Can guide and review other QCs to design test cases and execute API tests
SQL: Can write commands to join multiple tables and more complex commands to meet business needs
SQL:
Soft skill: Decision making , Critical observation,Communication, Teamwork and collaboration,Conflicts resolution, Problem solving, Adaptability
Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Probation salary is 100% of the official salary
13th-month salary and performance review twice a year
Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New Year, Lunar New Year)
Project Bonuses
Employee’s professional certification and training allowances subject to company regulations
BIC Care Health Insurance
Annual Health Assessment
Social, health and unemployment insurance following government policy
Enjoy company summer trips and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly
Have chances to gain knowledge on the latest waves of blockchain, AI, Big Data
Professional, creative and dynamic working environment
Work five days per week with flexible check-in time
13th-month salary and performance review twice a year
Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New Year, Lunar New Year)
Project Bonuses
Employee’s professional certification and training allowances subject to company regulations
BIC Care Health Insurance
Annual Health Assessment
Social, health and unemployment insurance following government policy
Enjoy company summer trips and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly
Have chances to gain knowledge on the latest waves of blockchain, AI, Big Data
Professional, creative and dynamic working environment
Work five days per week with flexible check-in time
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI