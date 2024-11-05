Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 22 Triệu

Mức lương 16 - 22 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa The Nine, Số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Cầu Giấy

Be responsible for ensuring the quality and compliance of our products/services through thorough testing and control quality of projects.

Required strong attention to detail, technical expertise

Ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Knowledge:

Knowledge of software development process: Understand and apply project processes and testing processes well. Be aware of your role in the testing process and how to perform work in a software project.

Knowledge of basic domains (Mobile app (Native app), Web app (Mobile and Desktop), Window app (Native app on Desktop...)

Know some basic - common features of each platform (Fintech, Management...)

Know some ways (using tools, using third-party apps) to test some features on the app.

Understand some common test scenarios, common/standard concepts.

Use testing tools: Use some tools to support the testing and project management process (Confluence, Jira, Figma, Visio, Snagit,...)

Professional certification: Having an ISTQB Foundation certificate is a plus

Language: Can read English documents of above average complexity

2. Testing skill:

2.1. Requirements analysis:

Ability to deeply analyze requirements in case of missing information including make Q&A

Ability to understand system overview

Review requirement bugs and determine the system's testing goals completely and accurately

Identify and differentiate requirements related to performance/security or special testing requirements

2.2. Test Plan:

Understand and build key points in test plans for small/medium sized projects such as: schedule, resources, strategy, scope, test level, test type, environment...

Ability to work with test lead, PM to clear schedule and milestones. resources... in test plan

Ability to review test plans for team members

2.3. Test Design:

Can write test cases for highly complex projects that need to combine many test design techniques

Ability to review, guide and evaluate test cases for other projects

Ability to test, measure and control exploratory testing

2.4. Test Implementation:

Optimize test suites, test data, and test resources appropriately

Propose common rules for quality activities if necessary

Validate and update the test matrix between test conditions, test cases, and test suites

Review and support testing data of other members

2.5. Test Execution:

Ability to analyze bugs, use experience to focus errors, focus on testing

Execute logical (high level) test cases effectively.

Can proactively explore exploratory testing during execute testing.

Ability to continuously evaluate, update and improve test case quality during the execution process

Can review and evaluate the quality of test execution by other QCs

2.6. Bug Management:

Know how to analyze bugs, evaluate impact and support finding the root cause of the bug.

Analyze abnormalities, causes of complex errors, errors due to integration of multiple systems

Calculate bug metrics (bug rejection ratio, bug leakage ratio)

Other QC guidelines for bug reporting and bug management

Test Review (test plan, test cases, test report, bug log):

Ability to review test documents and test output of the project

Support reviewing test reports, test cases, and bug logs for other projects

2.7. Test Report:

Ability to create summary test reports, evaluate quality through quantitative test metrics

Evaluate and draw conclusions about quality compared to standards

Proficient in using tools to support exporting data and charts for test reports.

Ability to present test reports to customers

Instruct other QC to create test reports

2.8. Test Estimation:

Learn from 2 test estimation techniques and apply them to real tasks

Be aware of the factors that affect the estimate

Be able to explain and quantify the estimates you give

Can guide other members

2.9. Risk Management (Requirement, Quality, Resource, Time):

Understand Risk-based testing techniques and apply them to projects

You can independently define risks that affect the testing activities of small-scale projects you are participating in.

Ability to provide and implement effective action to mitigate defined risks

Other QC instructions on how to determine product risks/project risks

2.10. Other testing:

API testing:

Flexibility in using tools to test APIs

Perform more in-depth API testing including checking Authentication, permissions, functions, usability, reliability, response speed,...

Can guide and review other QCs to design test cases and execute API tests

SQL: Can write commands to join multiple tables and more complex commands to meet business needs

SQL:

Soft skill: Decision making , Critical observation,Communication, Teamwork and collaboration,Conflicts resolution, Problem solving, Adaptability

Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Probation salary is 100% of the official salary

13th-month salary and performance review twice a year

Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New Year, Lunar New Year)

Project Bonuses

Employee’s professional certification and training allowances subject to company regulations

BIC Care Health Insurance

Annual Health Assessment

Social, health and unemployment insurance following government policy

Enjoy company summer trips and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly

Have chances to gain knowledge on the latest waves of blockchain, AI, Big Data

Professional, creative and dynamic working environment

Work five days per week with flexible check-in time

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM

