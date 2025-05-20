Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 17 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/05/2025
Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
1 - 17 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 17/575 Kim Mã, Ngọc Khán, Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương 1 - 17 USD

Conduct thorough testing of applications, including functional, regression, and user acceptance testing.
Develop and execute test plans, test cases, and test scripts.
Identify, document, and track software defects using appropriate tools and methodologies.
Collaborate with development teams to resolve issues and ensure high-quality software delivery.
Perform in-depth evaluations and verifications of system capabilities.
Work with stakeholders to understand and investigate feedback on services, functions, or products.
Analyse findings and create suggestions for strategic and operational improvements.
Create and maintain comprehensive test documentation, including test plans, test cases, and reports.
Participate in project scoping and management alongside Senior Analysts and Delivery Partners.
Contribute to the creation of Specification Documentation for Development teams.
Support the implementation of recommended changes and help resolve any issues that arise

Với Mức Lương 1 - 17 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field, Relevant certifications in software testing is preferred (e.g., ISTQB).
,
Experience with automation testing tools, scripting languages, test management tools and defect tracking systems
Proven experience in software quality assurance and testing methodologies.
Strong analytical skills with an informed, evidence-based approach to problem-solving.
Excellent communication skills with the ability to present to various audiences.
Familiarity with Agile development methodologies.
Experience in IT or technical solutions.
Good English both verbal & nonverbal

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Attractive salary and bonus with annual revision
- Compulsory insurance pay as gross monthly salary
- Flexible working time with 12 annual leave days & 15 work from home days
- Team-building activities, Sport Clubs
- Cooperation with colleagues around the world in a leading global group
- Strong team spirit in an entrepreneurial environment of a growing company
- People values, social responsibility and sustainability
- Opportunities for self-development and career advancement
- Internal training courses (technical, foreign language, soft skill)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 17 ngõ 575 Kim Mã, Ngọc Khánh, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

