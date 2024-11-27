Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/01/2025
Thiết kế đồ hoạ

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế đồ hoạ Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Đến 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Nhà 2a Ngách 52/28 Tô Ngọc Vân, Tây Hồ, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương Đến 1 USD

Lead the end-to-end user-centered design process, including low and high-fidelity wireframes (UX), visual design (UI), and prototype design (Interaction Design).
Transform market, industry, and user data into actionable insights, making informed trade-offs.
Ensure implementation aligns with design standards throughout the product lifecycle.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality products.
Contribute to the ongoing development of the Design System and collaborate with peers in different design teams.

Với Mức Lương Đến 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Background knowledge or a passion for product design and user experience.
Strong visual design acumen with hands-on experience in user interface design.
Familiarity with data analysis, capable of identifying problem areas, mapping out user journeys, and breaking down challenges into manageable components.
Effective communication skills to articulate design ideas and decisions clearly within cross-functional teams.
Proficiency in using Figma or a willingness to quickly learn new tools.
A well-curated portfolio showcasing your design skills and collaborative design process.
Demonstrated ownership mindset, showing a proactive approach to tackling challenges.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

If you are eager to take your career to the next level in the payment industry, this is the opportunity for you. We offer the best to your value:
Competitive compensation depending on experience and skills (14-month salary);
Private Insurance (which covers 200M per year);
Individual career path;
Comfortable workplaces with the most up-to-date equipment (provide Macbook pro for work);
Our own chefs make delicious breakfasts, lunches and desserts for the whole team;
Convenient office location near West lake;
12 annual leave days and 7 sick leave days per year
High energy, international and innovative team;
Bi-annual assessments;
Flexible working time;
Optional business trips;
Monthly team outing;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 1, ngách 52/28 Tô Ngọc Vân, Phường Quảng An, Quận Tây Hồ, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

