Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ Difisoft Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu

Difisoft Vietnam Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/12/2024
Difisoft Vietnam Company Limited

Thiết kế đồ hoạ

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế đồ hoạ Tại Difisoft Vietnam Company Limited

Mức lương
8 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: VP Q2 hoặc làm việc từ xa, Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương 8 - 30 Triệu

You need to join one of the below products or need to develop a new product for clients
B2C business: Paave (App, Website, Facebook, Tiktok & Youtube)

Với Mức Lương 8 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Difisoft Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Chance to learn about the Vietnamese stock market from professional traders in the company
- Attractive salary and benefits
- 13th salary (Tet bonus), Performance bonus
- New laptop will be provided to staff after probation, and this laptop will belong to staff if staff works three years
- Working in a multicultural environment, increasing English communication skills

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Difisoft Vietnam Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: CNOMAD Coworking Space, Tầng 6-7, Tòa nhà Saigon Building, 428 Trường Sa, Phường 02, Quận Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

