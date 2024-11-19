Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ Difisoft Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế đồ hoạ Tại Difisoft Vietnam Company Limited
Mức lương
8 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: VP Q2 hoặc làm việc từ xa, Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương 8 - 30 Triệu
You need to join one of the below products or need to develop a new product for clients
B2C business: Paave (App, Website, Facebook, Tiktok & Youtube)
Với Mức Lương 8 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Difisoft Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Chance to learn about the Vietnamese stock market from professional traders in the company
- Attractive salary and benefits
- 13th salary (Tet bonus), Performance bonus
- New laptop will be provided to staff after probation, and this laptop will belong to staff if staff works three years
- Working in a multicultural environment, increasing English communication skills
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Difisoft Vietnam Company Limited
