Giới thiệu Amann (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Since 1854, AMANN has been one of the leading international manufacturers of high-quality sewing threads, embroidery threads and Smart Yarns. From universal sewing threads to highly technical special yarns: we offer a wide range for a variety of applications. More than 2,600 AMANN employees in over 100 countries worldwide work to deliver success. AMANN sewing and embroidery threads are manufactured exclusively in our own production facilities in Europe and Asia. This ensures the basis for maximum flexibility and customer proximity. Our headquarters, Amann & Söhne GmbH & Co. KG, are located near Stuttgart in Bönnigheim, Germany. The management board consists of Wolfgang Findeis, Arved Westerkamp, Peter Morgalla and Ivo Herzog(COO). Amann Vietnam is a member of Amann Group established in 2012. After many years of development, now we have headquarters in Tam Ky City, Quang Nam Province; Representative Office & Color Development Center (CDC) in Ho Chi Minh City, and the Representative Office in Ha Noi City. AMANN (VIETNAM) CO., LTD - Head office and plant: Tam Thang IP, Tam Thang Hamlet, Tam Ky City, Quang Nam Province, Viet Nam - Representative Office in Ho Chi Minh: 127 Le Van Chi S treet, Linh Trung Ward, Thu Duc City, HCMC - Representative Office in Ha Noi: 1st floor, HATECO Hoang Mai Building, Yen So Ward, Hoang Mai District, Ha Noi City Please go to this website to know more about us www.amann.com