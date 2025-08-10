Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 45 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/09/2025
Navigos Search

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
35 - 45 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 35 - 45 USD

We are seeking a Senior Manager, Organizational Development (OD) to lead strategic initiatives that enhance organizational effectiveness, workforce planning, and culture transformation. This role focuses on organizational strategy, change management, and structure optimization to support business growth.
You will collaborate with senior leadership to shape the organizational design, drive change programs, and ensure the company’s structure and culture support long-term success.
Responsibilities
• OD Strategy – Design and execute organizational development strategies aligned with corporate vision and market needs.
• Culture & Change Management – Lead culture-building programs and change initiatives to improve employee engagement and performance.
• Organizational Design – Evaluate and optimize structures, processes, and workflows for efficiency and agility.
• Succession Planning – Develop frameworks for talent readiness and leadership continuity.
• Workforce Planning – Partner with HR and business leaders to forecast talent needs and build capability.
• Stakeholder Collaboration – Engage senior management, HRBPs, and cross-functional teams to drive OD programs.
• Measurement & Evaluation – Establish metrics to assess organizational health and development impact.

Với Mức Lương 35 - 45 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

