Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 45 USD

We are seeking a Senior Manager, Organizational Development (OD) to lead strategic initiatives that enhance organizational effectiveness, workforce planning, and culture transformation. This role focuses on organizational strategy, change management, and structure optimization to support business growth.

You will collaborate with senior leadership to shape the organizational design, drive change programs, and ensure the company’s structure and culture support long-term success.

Responsibilities

• OD Strategy – Design and execute organizational development strategies aligned with corporate vision and market needs.

• Culture & Change Management – Lead culture-building programs and change initiatives to improve employee engagement and performance.

• Organizational Design – Evaluate and optimize structures, processes, and workflows for efficiency and agility.

• Succession Planning – Develop frameworks for talent readiness and leadership continuity.

• Workforce Planning – Partner with HR and business leaders to forecast talent needs and build capability.

• Stakeholder Collaboration – Engage senior management, HRBPs, and cross-functional teams to drive OD programs.

• Measurement & Evaluation – Establish metrics to assess organizational health and development impact.