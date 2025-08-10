Tuyển Content Creator British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Từ 900 USD

POSITION PURPOSE

The Video Content Creator & Editor will work with our instructional designers to create high-quality video content for our online and hybrid courses. This is an excellent opportunity for a creative graduate or junior professional to grow in the field of education and media production. You’ll gain hands-on experience in video production, editing, and design, while making a direct impact on the quality of our learning materials. The designer will have an opportunity to make their creative mark on a newly established and growing department, crafting and developing the style and visual language of BUV Online instructional videos, while being challenged to deliver knowledge succinctly and clearly – enhancing learner engagement and teaching practice.

AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

• Edit raw footage, visual assets, and text based on storyboards from instructional designers to create polished, engaging video content.

• Maintain consistency in BUV Online ‘house style’, creating typographic templates to quickly deliver consistent and well laid out content.