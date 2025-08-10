Tuyển Content Creator British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Từ 900 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Creator Tại British University Vietnam (BUV)
- Hưng Yên: Ecopark township, Van Giang, Hung Yen, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Content Creator Với Mức Lương Từ 900 USD
POSITION PURPOSE
The Video Content Creator & Editor will work with our instructional designers to create high-quality video content for our online and hybrid courses. This is an excellent opportunity for a creative graduate or junior professional to grow in the field of education and media production. You’ll gain hands-on experience in video production, editing, and design, while making a direct impact on the quality of our learning materials. The designer will have an opportunity to make their creative mark on a newly established and growing department, crafting and developing the style and visual language of BUV Online instructional videos, while being challenged to deliver knowledge succinctly and clearly – enhancing learner engagement and teaching practice.
AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY
• Edit raw footage, visual assets, and text based on storyboards from instructional designers to create polished, engaging video content.
• Maintain consistency in BUV Online ‘house style’, creating typographic templates to quickly deliver consistent and well laid out content.
Với Mức Lương Từ 900 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại British University Vietnam (BUV) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại British University Vietnam (BUV)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI