Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty TNHH Shopee làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Shopee
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/09/2025
Công ty TNHH Shopee

Business Intelligence

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Công ty TNHH Shopee

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Sonatus Building, 15 Le Thanh Ton, Dist. 1, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

-Develop, maintain, and continuously improve headcount and cost models.
-Integrate upcoming initiatives and business activities into the models to accurately assess their impact on resource requirements and expenses.
-Regularly communicate with CS and RR leaders to understand how their strategies and actions influence headcount projections and budget adherence.
-Analyze model outputs to provide data-driven recommendations and structured solutions to optimize workforce planning and cost efficiency.
-Conduct in-depth analysis and simulations to identify opportunities for operational streamlining and resource optimization.
-Other tasks assigned. (If any)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

-Require more than 4 years of experiences
-Skills: Exceptional problem-solving, data analysis, and logical thinking abilities, coupled with strong verbal and written communication skills.
-Technical Proficiency: Mastery of Excel and proficiency in PowerPoint are essential.
-Work Ethic & Personal Attributes: A proactive "can-do" attitude, ability to excel under pressure, a strong aptitude for learning, excellent interpersonal skills, independent thinking, and flexibility regarding work location (Shopee or BPO office).

Tại Công ty TNHH Shopee Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Shopee

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Shopee

Công ty TNHH Shopee

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 4-5-6, Tòa nhà Capital Place, số 29 đường Liễu Giai, Phường Ngọc Khánh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

