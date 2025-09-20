Giới thiệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE

GIỚI THIỆU VỀ TẬP ĐOÀN VINGROUP Vingroup là một trong những Tập đoàn tư nhân lớn nhất tại Việt Nam, hoạt động đa ngành với các lĩnh vực chính: Công nghệ - Công nghiệp; Thương mại Dịch vụ; Hạ tầng; Năng lượng xanh và Thiện nguyện Xã hội. Với sứ mệnh “Vì một cuộc sống tốt đẹp hơn cho mọi người” , Vingroup đã tạo ra những sản phẩm có tác động mạnh mẽ, nâng cao chất lượng cuộc sống của người dân và nâng tầm vị thế Việt Nam trên trường quốc tế. GIỚI THIỆU VỀ CÔNG TY VINSMART FUTURE Ngày 11/09/2025, VinSmart Future chính thức được thành lập, định hướng là Công ty công nghệ của Tập đoàn Vingroup, có sứ mệnh “Vì một cuộc sống tốt đẹp hơn cho mọi người thông qua ứng dụng công nghệ và trải nghiệm số ưu việt”. VinSmart Future đặt mục tiêu xây dựng nền tảng công nghệ hợp nhất của Tập đoàn Vingroup, kết nối từ quản trị vận hành thông minh đến siêu ứng dụng cho khách hàng, mang lại trải nghiệm số liền mạch và vượt trội. Công ty là nơi quy tụ những nhân tài trong lĩnh vực công nghệ thông tin trong nước và quốc tế. VinSmart Future bao gồm các thành phần trọng tâm: - Hạ tầng công nghệ: trung tâm dữ liệu, máy chủ, đường truyền, bảo mật... - Dịch vụ dùng chung cho quản trị sản xuất kinh doanh: AI, dữ liệu, định danh người dùng, quản lý nhân sự, tài chính - kế toán, mua sắm doanh nghiệp... - Ứng dụng đầu cuối: Siêu ứng dụng tích hợp toàn bộ dịch vụ, các ứng dụng chuyên biệt (ví dụ: Xanh SM), ứng dụng nội bộ (ví dụ: ILoveVingroup)... Với bản lĩnh tiên phong và nội lực công nghệ vững mạnh, VinSmart Future cam kết bứt phá để tạo nên những đột phá công nghệ cho Vingroup, đồng thời đóng góp giá trị thiết thực cho xã hội. Đây cũng là bước tiến quan trọng trong việc hiện thực hóa siêu ứng dụng quốc dân, định hình phong cách sống số hiện đại, thông minh và đẳng cấp tại Việt Nam. QUYỀN LỢI CHUNG KHI GIA NHẬP VINSMART FUTURE • Thời gian làm việc, chấm công linh hoạt (Work from home vào thứ 7 làm việc). • Mức thu nhập, các gói thưởng hấp dẫn, cạnh tranh mạnh mẽ so với thị trường. • Được hưởng chế độ ưu đãi khi sử dụng các dịch vụ thuộc hệ sinh thái Tập đoàn: Ưu đãi học phí (Vinschool), khám chữa bệnh (Vinmec), nghỉ dưỡng (Vinpearl), mua xe (VinFast), thuê hoặc/và mua nhà (Vinhomes) … theo chế độ của Tập đoàn. • Cơ hội tiếp cận dự án chiến lược công nghệ trọng điểm, quy mô lớn. • Cơ hội làm việc trong môi trường công nghệ chuyên nghiệp, quy tụ các nhà khoa học, chuyên gia, kỹ sư đến từ các Công ty công nghệ hàng đầu Việt Nam và thế giới. • Cung cấp các nguồn học tập miễn phí trên các nền tảng Udemy, Coursera, O’Reilly; hội thảo nội bộ; tài trợ chứng chỉ và chương trình cố vấn đặc biệt từ Ban lãnh đạo Tập đoàn và Công ty. • Cơ hội tham gia các Câu lạc bộ công nghệ của Tập đoàn, các sự kiện công nghệ nội bộ để học hỏi, phát triển những dự án, ý tưởng cá nhân vào thực tế. • Cung cấp các chương trình đào tạo để trở thành "Giảng viên nội bộ" tham gia chia sẻ chuyên môn với những quyền lợi đặc biệt. • Được hưởng đầy đủ các chế độ bảo hiểm theo quy định của Luật Lao động (BHXH, BHYT, BHTN) và được Công ty mua Bảo hiểm sức khỏe cá nhân theo cấp bậc vị trí, khám sức khỏe định kỳ tại Bệnh viện và Trung tâm khám sức khỏe uy tín trên toàn quốc. • 12 ngày nghỉ phép năm, nghỉ các ngày lễ, Tết theo quy định của pháp luật. • Phụ cấp ăn trưa. • Tham gia các hoạt động nội bộ, hoạt động teambuilding, sự kiện hàng năm của Công ty. VINGROUP INTRODUCTION Vingroup is one of the largest private conglomerates in Vietnam, operating across multiple industries with key sectors including: Industrials - Technology, Real Estate & Services, Infrastructure, Green Energy, and Social Enterprises. Guided by its mission “Create a better life for all people” , Vingroup has created impactful products that enhance the quality of life for all people and elevate the nation’s position on the global stage. VINSMART FUTURE COMPANY INTRODUCTION On September 11, 2025, VinSmart Future was officially established as Vingroup’s dedicated technology Company, with the mission “Create a better life for all people through advanced technology and superior digital experiences.” VinSmart Future aims to build Vingroup’s unified technology platform, connecting intelligent operations management with a super app for customers to deliver seamless and exceptional digital experiences. The Company serves as a hub for top domestic and international information technology talents. VinSmart Future focuses on the following core components: - Technology Infrastructure: Data centers, servers, network systems, and cybersecurity. - Shared Services for Business Operations Management: Artificial intelligence, data, user identity management, human resources, finance and accounting, enterprise procurement, and more. - End-User Applications: A super app integrating all services, specialized applications (e.g: Xanh SM), and internal apps (e.g: ILoveVingroup)... With its pioneering spirit and robust technological capabilities, VinSmart Future is committed to breakthroughs that will drive innovation for Vingroup and deliver meaningful value to society. This marks a crucial step toward realizing a national super app and shaping a modern, intelligent, and premium digital lifestyle in Vietnam. GENERAL BENEFITS OF JOINING VINSMART FUTURE • Flexible working hours and attendance policy (Work from home on designated working Saturdays). • Competitive salary and attractive bonus packages, highly competitive compared to the market. • Preferential benefits when using services within the Vingroup: discounted tuition fees (Vinschool), medical services (Vinmec), resort stays (Vinpearl), vehicle purchases (VinFast), and house rentals and/or purchases (Vinhomes) under the Vingroup’s policies. • Opportunities to participate in key strategic, large-scale technology projects. • The chance to work in a professional technology environment, bringing together scientists, experts, and engineers from leading technology Companies in Vietnam and worldwide. • Access to free learning resources on platforms such as Udemy, Coursera, and O’Reilly; internal workshops; sponsored certifications; and special mentorship programs from the Vingroup’s and Company’s leaders. • Opportunities to join the Vingroup’s technology clubs and internal technology events to learn, grow, and transform personal projects and ideas into reality. • Training programs to become an “Internal Trainer,” enabling you to share expertise internally with specialprivileges. • Full insurance coverage in accordance with Labor Law (social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance), plus personal health insurance purchased by the Company based on position level, and periodic health check-ups at reputable hospitals and health centers nationwide. • 12 days of annual leave, plus public holidays and Tet leave as prescribed by law. • Lunch allowance. • Participation in the Company’s internal activities, teambuilding events, and annual celebrations.