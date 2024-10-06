Tuyển IT phần mềm Niteco làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

As Technical Leader working in with a professional enterprise customer, you have a chance to interact with stakeholders on all levels of the client organization and by those activities, you contribute into the activities to bridge the gap between business and technology, translate business challenges, and goals into sound and solid technical solutions which bring value to and help support the goals of the client.

During project execution, by good technical knowledge and experience, you are expected to closely work with the management team, understand the business motivation and provide proper support from a technical perspective for the best decision making.

As Technical Leader, you are expected to become the leader who can provide technical support, facilitate technical troubles as well as coaching other team members to become more mature in daily activities. Technical Leader will also play an important role to support the team build up the proper way of working so that all the best technical practices can be applied to ensure effectiveness and efficiency of software development activities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 6-year experience in C# is preferable on the server-side. At least 3 years of experience working in an international software project. Strong understanding of OOD/OOP. Strong understanding .Net - based web development knowledge. Understanding of .Net Core is a plus. Strong experience in using design patterns such as Dependency Injection, Inversion of Control, Singleton, Factory, Façade, and C# frameworks that provided support for those coding patterns. Good knowledge in building testable software, abstraction layers, and mock objects. Good experience in unit test frameworks (Microsoft Visual Studio unit test, NUnit, etc.) Good experience in Git branching strategies and CICD Be structured, solution-oriented, own quality mindset, and have good problem-solving skills Thrive well in a creative and changing environment Have good communication skills, have experience with technical coaching and mentoring work. High sense of responsibility and leadership-orientation Good English skills in both speaking and writing.

NICE TO ALSO HAVE

Experience with performance optimization, data caching, load balancing is a plus. Experience with customer-facing roles is a plus. Experience with large-scale e-commerce projects is a plus. Experience with Front-End implementation and build is a plus. Experience with Azure deployment is a plus.

Tại Niteco Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

We care about your well-being:

Attractive AON healthcare coverage including health and accident insurance in addition to basic insurances regulated by the Labor Code. Employees and families are engaged and taken care of by the company via Trade Union activities.

We care about your career path:

Highly competitive remuneration package: attractive monthly salary and allowances, 13th-month salary, additional performance bonus, high public holiday bonuses, and birthday gift, employee service award up to $1,000 for employees with 3+ years. Organized training and full support in building your career. Opportunities to work onsite for international projects in Sweden, Australia, UK, the USA, etc.

We care about your contribution:

A western management style that is professional, dynamic, open-minded, creative, supportive, friendly, and encouraging feedback. Company Management regularly communicates the Companys strategy, development plan, and new opportunities to employees.

We care about your contentment:

Luxury company summer vacation and team-building budget. Diversified social and charity activities are often organized by NICEF - Niteco Charity Engagement Foundation to create opportunities for our young employees to raise funds and help people with difficulties in Vietnam. Physical care environment where you are taken care, feeling relaxed and enjoying lots of leisure activities such as badminton, ping pong, football, table football, dancing, running, cycling, cinema, etc.

Whats more:

English-speaking, international, and professional work environment: working with expatriates from a number of countries, state of the art working space with a wonderful view over the city

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Niteco

