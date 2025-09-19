Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu

Mức lương 30 - 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 1A Yết Kiêu - Phường Cửa Nam, Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu

Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- BS degree or equivalent practical experience in Computer Science, Mathematics, or Statistics.

- 3+ years’ work experience in an AI Engineer role.

- Experience with object-oriented programming languages like Java, Scala, C++

- Experience with machine learning; or applications of machine learning to NLP, computer vision, speech, algorithms, optimization, social networks, edutech, ecommerce. Focusing on NLP.

- Experience with one or more common deep learning frameworks Tensorflow, Keras Pytorch.

- Have a deep understanding of ML models, Mathematics and Probability.

- Excellent verbal and written communication skills with the ability to effectively advocate technical solutions to research scientists, engineering teams and business audiences.

- MLOps skills: Data versioning, Model versioning, Monitoring, CI/CD: MLflow, Kubeflow, DVC, …

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Top salary range in the market (willing to negotiate)

- Compensation, a 13th month salary depending on employee’s performance

- Performance bonus (up to 2-month salary)

- Social – Health – Insurance paid fully. Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance ( from level senior according to the company's regulations)

- Advantageous and yield benefits, other benefits such as holiday vacations, benefits for employee’s relatives

- Unlimited chance of being promoted based on employee’s performance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin