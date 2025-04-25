Tuyển Ad Operations Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 80 USD

Key Accountabilities

- Collaborate with the appropriate departments to deeply understand the T24 system, as a basis for the efficient and stable operation of services.

- Define operation frameworks, standards, processes, checklists, and tools for the T24 system and communicate them to T24 SYSTEM operation functions to apply into daily operation.

- Analyze and propose improvements upon technology and standards across the organization.

- Participate in training courses to remain up-to-date and knowledgeable in terms of industry trends and emerging technologies for IT operation support.

- Provide advice, trainings, and supports to people in the T24 SYSTEM operation function.

- Participate as a key member in the incident response team to directly drive incident/problem handling progress and also responsible for analyzing and concluding the root cause of the incidents and problems; define and implement the solutions to recover the services quickly and prevent themfrom repeating.

- Develop methodology and assessment plan to proactively address weaknesses, risks and problems on the T24 system, then provide remediation plan to improve quality of services.

- Creatively and independently provide resolutions to technical problems in a productivity and quality of service manner.

- Monitor and report out the compliance of the operation activities in real-life.

- Report periodically to the Director of Infrastructure Services Excellent Center.