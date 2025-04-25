Tuyển Ad Operations Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 80 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Ad Operations Manager Tại Navigos Search
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Ad Operations Manager Với Mức Lương 25 - 80 USD
Key Accountabilities
- Collaborate with the appropriate departments to deeply understand the T24 system, as a basis for the efficient and stable operation of services.
- Define operation frameworks, standards, processes, checklists, and tools for the T24 system and communicate them to T24 SYSTEM operation functions to apply into daily operation.
- Analyze and propose improvements upon technology and standards across the organization.
- Participate in training courses to remain up-to-date and knowledgeable in terms of industry trends and emerging technologies for IT operation support.
- Provide advice, trainings, and supports to people in the T24 SYSTEM operation function.
- Participate as a key member in the incident response team to directly drive incident/problem handling progress and also responsible for analyzing and concluding the root cause of the incidents and problems; define and implement the solutions to recover the services quickly and prevent themfrom repeating.
- Develop methodology and assessment plan to proactively address weaknesses, risks and problems on the T24 system, then provide remediation plan to improve quality of services.
- Creatively and independently provide resolutions to technical problems in a productivity and quality of service manner.
- Monitor and report out the compliance of the operation activities in real-life.
- Report periodically to the Director of Infrastructure Services Excellent Center.
