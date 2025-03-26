Tuyển Ad Operations Manager Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Đại Trường Phát làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 800 USD

Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Đại Trường Phát
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/04/2025
Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Đại Trường Phát

Ad Operations Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Ad Operations Manager Tại Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Đại Trường Phát

Mức lương
Từ 800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 168 Đường Phan Văn Trị, phường 5, Gò Vấp, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Ad Operations Manager Với Mức Lương Từ 800 USD

- Ensure efficient, safe, and legally compliant operations for organizing examinations.
- Develop test registration processes, test organization processes: check-in candidates, verify test takers identities, conditions, and other related documents.
- Develop other processes to operate test center.
- Supervise all examination processes, manage staff, support candidates, and ensure adherence to standards and guidelines.
- Report on business performance and operational status of the center.
- Prepare annual operational budget plans for the center.

Với Mức Lương Từ 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Plan and organize examinations efficiently, optimizing available resources.
- Manage candidate registration processes, including check-in, identity verification, eligibility, and supporting documentation.
- Maintain safety, security, and standardized testing environments.
- Promptly address technical issues or candidate queries arising during examinations.
- Recruit, train, and manage examination staff.
- Evaluate staff performance, provide feedback, and conduct training on new regulations and procedures.

Tại Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Đại Trường Phát Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Đại Trường Phát

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Đại Trường Phát

Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Đại Trường Phát

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 168 Phan Văn Trị, Phường 5, Quận Gò Vấp, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

