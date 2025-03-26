Tuyển Ad Operations Manager Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Đại Trường Phát làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 800 USD

Mức lương Từ 800 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 168 Đường Phan Văn Trị, phường 5, Gò Vấp, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Ad Operations Manager Với Mức Lương Từ 800 USD

- Ensure efficient, safe, and legally compliant operations for organizing examinations.

- Develop test registration processes, test organization processes: check-in candidates, verify test takers identities, conditions, and other related documents.

- Develop other processes to operate test center.

- Supervise all examination processes, manage staff, support candidates, and ensure adherence to standards and guidelines.

- Report on business performance and operational status of the center.

- Prepare annual operational budget plans for the center.

Với Mức Lương Từ 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Plan and organize examinations efficiently, optimizing available resources.

- Manage candidate registration processes, including check-in, identity verification, eligibility, and supporting documentation.

- Maintain safety, security, and standardized testing environments.

- Promptly address technical issues or candidate queries arising during examinations.

- Recruit, train, and manage examination staff.

- Evaluate staff performance, provide feedback, and conduct training on new regulations and procedures.

Tại Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Đại Trường Phát Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Đại Trường Phát

