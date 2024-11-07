Tuyển Hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB
Mức lương
Đến 1,200 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: 3 Lương Yên, Hai Bà Trưng
Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính Với Mức Lương Đến 1,200 USD
Job Overview: The CEO Assistant plays a pivotal role in managing and filtering the flow of information to the CEO as well as optimizing the CEO's time and focus on strategic priorities. The CEO's Assistant must respond promptly to the CEO's requests, demonstrating high reliability.
Job Overview:
1, Communication:
2, Document preparation and review
3, Business development
Với Mức Lương Đến 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Educational Background: Degree in Business, Finance, Communication, or a related field.
At least 2 years of experience in a similar position, with preference given to candidates with Web3 experience.
English: 7.0 IELTS or equivalent (Excellent in communication, negotiation, and presentation).
Commit to strict information security.
Skills and attributes:
Excellent interpersonal skills, handle situations quickly and delicately
Have extensive experience in operations or equivalent roles
Logical thinking, quick learning, can-do attitude, solution provider
Resistant to high pressure at work, proactive, agile, and quick to grasp ideas.
Arrange and manage scientific work;
Ability to work independently and well in groups, achieving cooperation with everyone
Proficient in using software applications for work purposes
Possess in-depth knowledge of various fields.
Willingness to travel domestically or internationally.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary: upto 1200 USD net
Seniority bonus, KPI bonus, 13th month salary, birthday gift,...
Be strategic and make data-driven decisions
The State statutory holidays and collective activities (team building, picnics, travel, charity activities...) organized by the Company
Working days are 5 days/week (Monday to Friday)
Advancement opportunities available
Other benefits according to the provisions of the Company and the Labor Code.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
