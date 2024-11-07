Tuyển Hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD

Mức lương Đến 1,200 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 3 Lương Yên, Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính Với Mức Lương Đến 1,200 USD

Job Overview: The CEO Assistant plays a pivotal role in managing and filtering the flow of information to the CEO as well as optimizing the CEO's time and focus on strategic priorities. The CEO's Assistant must respond promptly to the CEO's requests, demonstrating high reliability.

Job Overview:

1, Communication:

2, Document preparation and review

3, Business development

Với Mức Lương Đến 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Educational Background: Degree in Business, Finance, Communication, or a related field.

At least 2 years of experience in a similar position, with preference given to candidates with Web3 experience.

English: 7.0 IELTS or equivalent (Excellent in communication, negotiation, and presentation).

Commit to strict information security.

Skills and attributes:

Excellent interpersonal skills, handle situations quickly and delicately

Have extensive experience in operations or equivalent roles

Logical thinking, quick learning, can-do attitude, solution provider

Resistant to high pressure at work, proactive, agile, and quick to grasp ideas.

Arrange and manage scientific work;

Ability to work independently and well in groups, achieving cooperation with everyone

Proficient in using software applications for work purposes

Possess in-depth knowledge of various fields.

Willingness to travel domestically or internationally.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary: upto 1200 USD net

Seniority bonus, KPI bonus, 13th month salary, birthday gift,...

Be strategic and make data-driven decisions

The State statutory holidays and collective activities (team building, picnics, travel, charity activities...) organized by the Company

Working days are 5 days/week (Monday to Friday)

Advancement opportunities available

Other benefits according to the provisions of the Company and the Labor Code.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin