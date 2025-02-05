Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Strategy & Innovation Office is tasked with the mission to re-invent the way we do business and serve customers. This role will build and manage a newly formed retail strategy in partnership with our growth organization. You will be expected to manage and execute the build out, launch and operations of our own retail system. You will work in partnership with sales and marketing leadership in developing sales strategies and performance goals, research and work with vendors, order inventory, maintain detailed records for analysis, and evaluate performance.

This role will have overall responsibility for the retail sales strategy conceptualization, development & implementation for aggressive growth aimed at driving high performance and operational efficiency by ensuring that targets and service levels are achieved.

Objectives of this Role

Have a strong understanding of retail strategy tactics that can be implemented on day one with trackable success metrics.

Lead with an innovative mind, testing and iterating on sales tactics in store while generating insights based on sales analytics

Continuously review retail store sales activities, make recommendations for improvement and implement approved initiatives to ensure enhanced performance of the team.