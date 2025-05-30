Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà FPT Tân Thuận 2, KCX Tân Thuận, Quận 7, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Design, deploy, and manage OpenStack environments
Troubleshoot and optimize OpenStack performance, security, and cost efficiency.
Deploy and maintain Ceph Storage or NetApp storage systems.
Automate deployment and operations using Ansible, Terraform .
Implement monitoring & logging solutions (Prometheus, Grafana, ELK).
Collaborate with DevOps, Security, and Networking teams for system integration.
Document configurations, deployments, and troubleshooting processes.
Participate in incident response and root cause analysis.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2+ years of experience in OpenStack deployment & management.
Strong knowledge of OpenStack core services and Linux system administration.
Good problem-solving and communication skills.
Proven ability and eagerness to learn new technologies quickly and adapt to a fast-paced environment.
Good command of English
Tại Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive Salary:
Attractive Bonuses: Includes 13th-month salary, quarterly bonuses, performance-based bonuses, and potential rewards from business incentive programs.
Total Income Package: An attractive package equivalent to 14-17 months\' salary.
Salary increase policy for obtaining relevant technical and language certifications.
A comprehensive \"FPT Care\" health insurance package is provided for employees, Regular annual health check-ups.
Work with leading tech partners & Rackspace OpenStack experts.
Professional training, tech conferences, and career growth opportunities.
Company sponsorship for studying and taking international certification exams relevant to job requirements.
Engagement Activities: Diverse corporate cultural activities, including team building, annual company trips, year-end parties, and various sports clubs (football, badminton, yoga, etc.).
Birthday gifts, support during personal events (sickness, marriage, bereavement), and assistance on special occasions.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
