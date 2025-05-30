Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/06/2025
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà FPT Tân Thuận 2, KCX Tân Thuận, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design, deploy, and manage OpenStack environments
Troubleshoot and optimize OpenStack performance, security, and cost efficiency.
Deploy and maintain Ceph Storage or NetApp storage systems.
Automate deployment and operations using Ansible, Terraform .
Implement monitoring & logging solutions (Prometheus, Grafana, ELK).
Collaborate with DevOps, Security, and Networking teams for system integration.
Document configurations, deployments, and troubleshooting processes.
Participate in incident response and root cause analysis.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in IT, Computer Science, or related fields.
2+ years of experience in OpenStack deployment & management.
Strong knowledge of OpenStack core services and Linux system administration.
Good problem-solving and communication skills.
Proven ability and eagerness to learn new technologies quickly and adapt to a fast-paced environment.
Good command of English

Tại Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive Salary: Negotiated based on your competency and experience.
Attractive Bonuses: Includes 13th-month salary, quarterly bonuses, performance-based bonuses, and potential rewards from business incentive programs.
Total Income Package: An attractive package equivalent to 14-17 months\' salary.
Salary increase policy for obtaining relevant technical and language certifications.
A comprehensive \"FPT Care\" health insurance package is provided for employees, Regular annual health check-ups.
Work with leading tech partners & Rackspace OpenStack experts.
Professional training, tech conferences, and career growth opportunities.
Company sponsorship for studying and taking international certification exams relevant to job requirements.
Engagement Activities: Diverse corporate cultural activities, including team building, annual company trips, year-end parties, and various sports clubs (football, badminton, yoga, etc.).
Birthday gifts, support during personal events (sickness, marriage, bereavement), and assistance on special occasions.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company

Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hội sở: FPT building, đường Tân Thuận, Khu chế xuất Tân Thuận, P. Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, TPHCM.Chi nhánh: FPT Tower, số 10 đường Phạm Văn Bạch, P. Dịch Vọng, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

