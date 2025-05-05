Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/07/2025
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: FPT Tower số 10 Phạm Văn Bạch, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Operate, monitor, and maintain customers’ OpenStack and VMware VCF environments.
Lead or support the implementation and deployment of new private cloud platforms for customers (mainly OpenStack).
Handle advanced troubleshooting, problem resolution, and escalation management.
Develop and maintain automation scripts (e.g., Ansible, Terraform, Python/Shell) for deployment and operations.
Improve monitoring systems, alerting frameworks, and performance tuning for cloud platforms.
Support capacity planning, backup, disaster recovery, and system upgrades.
Work closely with the COS Manager and Project Teams to meet project and service SLAs.
Document technical solutions, standard operating procedures (SOPs), and best practices.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong hands-on experience with OpenStack operations and deployments (Keystone, Nova, Cinder, Neutron, etc.).
Good experience with VMware vSphere/VCF operations.
Solid Linux administration skills (Ubuntu/CentOS/Red Hat).
Familiarity with IT ticketing systems and service management workflows (e.g., ServiceNow, Jira).
Strong scripting and automation skills (Python, Bash, Ansible, Terraform).
Good knowledge of networking (VLANs, VXLANs, routing, firewalls) and storage systems (Ceph, SAN/NAS).
Experience with monitoring tools (Zabbix, Prometheus, Grafana).
3–5 years working in cloud infrastructure operations, engineering, or implementation projects.
Proven experience leading cloud projects or initiatives is a plus.
Certifications (preferred but not mandatory): OpenStack certification (e.g., COA), VMware certifications (e.g., VCP-DCV), Linux or Networking certifications (RHCE, CCNA)
Strong problem-solving skills and ownership mindset.
Good communication skills for internal and customer interactions.
Ability to document and standardize work

Tại Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary commensurate with experience and qualifications
Annual 13th-month salary; performance bonus (Total annual income from 14 to 17 months salary)
Welfare includes social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance, health check-ups, FPT care insurance, and a holiday policy.
Annual company team-building trip.
Phone card allowance
House and car purchase supporting policy
Exclusive training programs for all staff (New employee training; Technology training; Periodic training, Personal development program,...).
Supportive and inclusive company culture.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
Work in a challenging and rewarding environment.
Be a part of a team that is passionate about cloud computing in FPT.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company

Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hội sở: FPT building, đường Tân Thuận, Khu chế xuất Tân Thuận, P. Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, TPHCM.Chi nhánh: FPT Tower, số 10 đường Phạm Văn Bạch, P. Dịch Vọng, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

