Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kambria & Ohmnilabs Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 480 - 768 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Kambria & Ohmnilabs Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: IPC Tower, 1489 Nguyen Van Linh, District 7, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 480 - 768 USD
OVERVIEW
Position Title: Operations Executive (Junior to Mid level)
Location: IPC Tower, 1489 Nguyen Van Linh, District 7, HCMC
Position Type: Professional (3-5 years), Permanent, Remote part time
Compensation: [$5-8/hour x 96 hours] gross/month, Yearly adjustment
Start Date: As soon as possible
Number of Openings: 01
ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
• Office Operations:
o Monitor the outsourcing services (network, cleaning) to make sure they run smoothly.
o Monitor office supplies; manage inventory and purchase requests.
o Coordinate logistics for meetings, company events, and internal activities.
o Maintain filing systems (digital and physical), contracts, and administrative documentation.
• HR:
o Assist with end-to-end recruitment: sourcing, screening, interview scheduling, and onboarding
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
