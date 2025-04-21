Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kambria & Ohmnilabs Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 480 - 768 USD

OVERVIEW

Position Title: Operations Executive (Junior to Mid level)

Location: IPC Tower, 1489 Nguyen Van Linh, District 7, HCMC

Position Type: Professional (3-5 years), Permanent, Remote part time

Compensation: [$5-8/hour x 96 hours] gross/month, Yearly adjustment

Start Date: As soon as possible

Number of Openings: 01

ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

• Office Operations:

o Monitor the outsourcing services (network, cleaning) to make sure they run smoothly.

o Monitor office supplies; manage inventory and purchase requests.

o Coordinate logistics for meetings, company events, and internal activities.

o Maintain filing systems (digital and physical), contracts, and administrative documentation.

• HR:

o Assist with end-to-end recruitment: sourcing, screening, interview scheduling, and onboarding