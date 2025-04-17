Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty CP ITR VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Saigon Paragon, No.3 Nguyen Luong Bang, Tan Phu ward, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 25 - 40 Triệu

Support deployment, and configure tooling to support continuous integration and delivery pipelines.

Support resolving issues with project teams.

Design, deploy, and manage the infrastructure of projects.

Responsibilities include deploying & managing several services AWS.

Monitoring & inspect potential issues within the system, providing material for relevant stakeholders to fix those stuff.

Optimize performance and cost of multiple services.

Manage & Control request & deployment flow, standardize configuration for further tracking if needed.

Contribute to business continuity by assuring systems & services continuity.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

From 3+ years of experience as a DevOps/ System Admin Engineer/SRE Engineer or similar roles.

Experience with deployment & configuration management tools.

Having AWS certification is a big plus.

Experience with Infrastructure as Code.

Experience with programming languages: Go, JS

Hands-on experience with monitoring systems, broad knowledge about the pros & cons of specified monitoring tools.

Hand-on & understanding of major DevOps tools (even relevant others): Docker, Kubernetes, CI/CD tools, Terraform, Monitoring & Logging Tools...

Experience with databases: PostgreSQL and/or MYSQL, MongoDB.

Experience with a bash script.

Experience in RUST, Python programming is a plus.

Experience in Kubernetes orchestration is a plus.

Ability to communicate in English.

Strong logical thinking abilities, self-driven, proactive, and teamwork.

Tại Công ty CP ITR VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Opportunity to learn and work with the most updated and newest technologies.

Flat organizational structure, your ideas, and opinions will always be welcomed and respected

Start your own project and get funded by ITR

The company pays for certification

Attractive Salary

15 days annual leave

13th-month salary

Premium healthcare insurance benefits

Holiday bonus such as Lunar New Year, weddings, holidays, birthdays...

Provide lunch for employee

Full of coffee, snacks, fruits,... to help yourself during work time.

Many activities: Teambuilding, Company trips, football,…

Opportunity for personal development through professional courses

Annual health-check program (twice a year) to protect and care about your health

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP ITR VN

