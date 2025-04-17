Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty CP ITR VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công ty CP ITR VN
- Hồ Chí Minh: Saigon Paragon, No.3 Nguyen Luong Bang, Tan Phu ward, Quận 7, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 25 - 40 Triệu
Support deployment, and configure tooling to support continuous integration and delivery pipelines.
Support resolving issues with project teams.
Design, deploy, and manage the infrastructure of projects.
Responsibilities include deploying & managing several services AWS.
Monitoring & inspect potential issues within the system, providing material for relevant stakeholders to fix those stuff.
Optimize performance and cost of multiple services.
Manage & Control request & deployment flow, standardize configuration for further tracking if needed.
Contribute to business continuity by assuring systems & services continuity.
Với Mức Lương 25 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience with deployment & configuration management tools.
Having AWS certification is a big plus.
Experience with Infrastructure as Code.
Experience with programming languages: Go, JS
Hands-on experience with monitoring systems, broad knowledge about the pros & cons of specified monitoring tools.
Hand-on & understanding of major DevOps tools (even relevant others): Docker, Kubernetes, CI/CD tools, Terraform, Monitoring & Logging Tools...
Experience with databases: PostgreSQL and/or MYSQL, MongoDB.
Experience with a bash script.
Experience in RUST, Python programming is a plus.
Experience in Kubernetes orchestration is a plus.
Ability to communicate in English.
Strong logical thinking abilities, self-driven, proactive, and teamwork.
Tại Công ty CP ITR VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Flat organizational structure, your ideas, and opinions will always be welcomed and respected
Start your own project and get funded by ITR
The company pays for certification
Attractive Salary
15 days annual leave
13th-month salary
Premium healthcare insurance benefits
Holiday bonus such as Lunar New Year, weddings, holidays, birthdays...
Provide lunch for employee
Full of coffee, snacks, fruits,... to help yourself during work time.
Many activities: Teambuilding, Company trips, football,…
Opportunity for personal development through professional courses
Annual health-check program (twice a year) to protect and care about your health
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP ITR VN
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
