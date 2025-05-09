Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ NAMI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ NAMI
- Hà Nội: Biệt thự A 4
- 2, khu dân cư EverRich, 3, Đ. Phú Thuận, Phú Thuận, Quận 7, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsibilities:
We are seeking a highly skilled DevOps Engineer to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible
for designing, implementing, and maintaining our cloud infrastructure and deployment pipelines. The ideal
candidate will have a strong technical background and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
• Design and deploy infrastructure systems for AI products in on-premise/private cloud customer
environments.
• Manage and monitor AWS-based environments to ensure high availability, scalability, and security of
SaaS applications.
• Ensure compliance with regulatory and security requirements, such as PCI-DSS and GDPR, by
implementing necessary controls to maintain a secure banking/finance environment.
• Design and implement infrastructure and automation tools that support continuous delivery and
deployment processes.
• Be responsible for end-to-end service packaging and deployment pipeline scripting for complex business
information systems.
• Lead innovation efforts in evaluating new frameworks, libraries, and technologies.
• Troubleshoot and resolve infrastructure-related issues, providing support to development and operations teams.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ NAMI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
• Competitive salary negotiable according to capability & experience
• Flexible working time & location. Be part of technology oriented, young and dynamic culture
• Participating AWS training courses
• Opportunity to develop yourself quickly & earn big economic reward
• Opportunities for promotion & team leadership, as well as international career development such
• Attractive insurance benefits (social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance) & health
care, according to standards equivalent to regulations of FPT Corporation
• Dynamic technology environment, democratic working, many corporate activities for employees
(sports, vacations, team building)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ NAMI
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI