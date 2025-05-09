Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ NAMI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:

We are seeking a highly skilled DevOps Engineer to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible

for designing, implementing, and maintaining our cloud infrastructure and deployment pipelines. The ideal

candidate will have a strong technical background and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

• Design and deploy infrastructure systems for AI products in on-premise/private cloud customer

environments.

• Manage and monitor AWS-based environments to ensure high availability, scalability, and security of

SaaS applications.

• Ensure compliance with regulatory and security requirements, such as PCI-DSS and GDPR, by

implementing necessary controls to maintain a secure banking/finance environment.

• Design and implement infrastructure and automation tools that support continuous delivery and

deployment processes.

• Be responsible for end-to-end service packaging and deployment pipeline scripting for complex business

information systems.

• Lead innovation efforts in evaluating new frameworks, libraries, and technologies.

• Troubleshoot and resolve infrastructure-related issues, providing support to development and operations teams.