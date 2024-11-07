Tuyển Công nghệ thông tin khác Nano Technologies làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Nano Technologies
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/12/2024
Nano Technologies

Công nghệ thông tin khác

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ thông tin khác Tại Nano Technologies

Mức lương
Đến 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 6, Tòa D Nhà Khách La Thành, 226 Vạn Phúc, Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ thông tin khác Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

Coordinate with Sales department to consult technology solutions for corporate customers (Domain HR Tech, Fin tech)
Receive final information and participate in kickoff meetings with partners along with Sales department
Exchange of options for integration / connection with the partner's time and attendance software system
Orienting partners to choose the optimal integration plan with the company Program integration modules or configure RPA to integrate with partner software systems
Administration and operation of integrated modules and operational RPA systems

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 years of experience in a similar position, preferably in the field of HRM Software
Good communication
Proficient in Java/C#
Proficient in popular databases Postgres, MariaDB, MSSQL,...
Able to work well in a team and work independently
Love programming, operating software, love technology and want to challenge yourself.

Tại Nano Technologies Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: competitive, negotiable and salary review twice a year
Salary:
Instant flexible salary on Vui App
Yearly bonus: Attractive 13th month salary, performance-based bonus and stock options
Attractive 13th month salary,
Casual dress code and working time from 9 AM to 6 PM (Monday to Friday)
9 AM to 6 PM
Supportive and feedback-driven start-up setting
Opportunities for professional training / sharing on jobs and skill
professional training
Annual personal health check, PTI Insurance for employees and families beside Medical Insurance
health check
PTI Insurance
Gift / cash bonus in Tet and holidays (Lunar New Year, Children’s Day, Mid-term festival.....)
Gift / cash bonus
Annual team building activity, Year End Party, monthly happy hour and birthday party....
Sport club and fund for gym, swimming, yoga....
Sport club
Opportunities to work on anything you believe will help our mission
Chances to work with smart & value-driven colleagues from top tech firms in Vietnam (Uber, ZaloPay, Five9, VinID, Focal Labs,...)

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Nano Technologies

Nano Technologies

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Floor 6, Block D La Thanh Hotel, 226 Van Phuc St, Lieu Giai Ward, Ba Dinh District, Ha Noi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

