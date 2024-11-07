Tuyển Công nghệ thông tin khác Nano Technologies làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ thông tin khác Tại Nano Technologies
- Hà Nội: Tầng 6, Tòa D Nhà Khách La Thành, 226 Vạn Phúc, Ba Đình
Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ thông tin khác Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu
Coordinate with Sales department to consult technology solutions for corporate customers (Domain HR Tech, Fin tech)
Receive final information and participate in kickoff meetings with partners along with Sales department
Exchange of options for integration / connection with the partner's time and attendance software system
Orienting partners to choose the optimal integration plan with the company Program integration modules or configure RPA to integrate with partner software systems
Administration and operation of integrated modules and operational RPA systems
Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Good communication
Proficient in Java/C#
Proficient in popular databases Postgres, MariaDB, MSSQL,...
Able to work well in a team and work independently
Love programming, operating software, love technology and want to challenge yourself.
Tại Nano Technologies Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary:
Instant flexible salary on Vui App
Yearly bonus: Attractive 13th month salary, performance-based bonus and stock options
Casual dress code and working time from 9 AM to 6 PM (Monday to Friday)
Supportive and feedback-driven start-up setting
Opportunities for professional training / sharing on jobs and skill
Annual personal health check, PTI Insurance for employees and families beside Medical Insurance
Gift / cash bonus in Tet and holidays (Lunar New Year, Children’s Day, Mid-term festival.....)
Annual team building activity, Year End Party, monthly happy hour and birthday party....
Sport club and fund for gym, swimming, yoga....
Opportunities to work on anything you believe will help our mission
Chances to work with smart & value-driven colleagues from top tech firms in Vietnam (Uber, ZaloPay, Five9, VinID, Focal Labs,...)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nano Technologies
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
