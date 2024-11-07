Tuyển Công nghệ thông tin khác Nano Technologies làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 6, Tòa D Nhà Khách La Thành, 226 Vạn Phúc, Ba Đình

Coordinate with Sales department to consult technology solutions for corporate customers (Domain HR Tech, Fin tech)

Receive final information and participate in kickoff meetings with partners along with Sales department

Exchange of options for integration / connection with the partner's time and attendance software system

Orienting partners to choose the optimal integration plan with the company Program integration modules or configure RPA to integrate with partner software systems

Administration and operation of integrated modules and operational RPA systems

At least 1 years of experience in a similar position, preferably in the field of HRM Software

Good communication

Proficient in Java/C#

Proficient in popular databases Postgres, MariaDB, MSSQL,...

Able to work well in a team and work independently

Love programming, operating software, love technology and want to challenge yourself.

Tại Nano Technologies Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: competitive, negotiable and salary review twice a year

Instant flexible salary on Vui App

Yearly bonus: Attractive 13th month salary, performance-based bonus and stock options

Casual dress code and working time from 9 AM to 6 PM (Monday to Friday)

Supportive and feedback-driven start-up setting

Opportunities for professional training / sharing on jobs and skill

Annual personal health check, PTI Insurance for employees and families beside Medical Insurance

Gift / cash bonus in Tet and holidays (Lunar New Year, Children’s Day, Mid-term festival.....)

Annual team building activity, Year End Party, monthly happy hour and birthday party....

Sport club and fund for gym, swimming, yoga....

Opportunities to work on anything you believe will help our mission

Chances to work with smart & value-driven colleagues from top tech firms in Vietnam (Uber, ZaloPay, Five9, VinID, Focal Labs,...)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nano Technologies

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin