Tuyển Công nghệ thông tin khác CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/01/2025
Công nghệ thông tin khác

Mức lương
500 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Main responsibilities:
- Marketing strategy development and implementation:
- Build and deploy a comprehensive marketing strategy to enhance the company's recognition in the market.
- Orient comprehensive 360 marketing campaigns
- Ensure the marketing strategy is consistent with the company's overall goals.
• Brand management and development:
- Lead branding activities, ensure consistent brand messaging and image across all communication channels.
- Evaluate and optimize the effectiveness of the brand strategy to enhance brand recognition and value.
• Marketing Budget Management:
- Plan, manage and allocate marketing budgets effectively.
- Monitor spending and ensure budget compliance, while maximizing ROI of marketing campaigns.

• Marketing Team Leadership and Development:
- Recruit, train and develop marketing teams to achieve high performance.
- Manage, motivate and evaluate team performance, ensuring targets are met.
• Analysis and Reporting:
- Monitor and analyze the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, using data to improve strategies and achieve
better results.
- Provide detailed reports on marketing effectiveness to company leadership.
• Collaboration with other departments:
- Work closely with other departments to ensure alignment in company strategy and operations.
- Support new product development and new market penetration strategies.
• Grasp trends and innovate:
- Always update the latest trends in the field of marketing and technology, apply new ideas to maintain the
company's competitive position.
- Encourage innovation in the marketing team to continuously improve strategies and working methods.
- Learn and study new courses/ new CV fields to meet the job and develop personal capacity.
- Experience working in marketing for crypto or Defi projects, Gamefi or NFT project

- Graduated from University with a major in Marketing, Business, or a related field.
• Experience:
- Minimum 3 years of experience in the field of marketing, including experience in a management position.
- Experience as a marketing manager at a technology company, with proven results and references.
- Have knowledge of blockchain and cryptocurrency is a plus point
- Experience in developing and implementing comprehensive marketing strategies..
• Skills:
- Good English communication ability, Toeic certificate of 650 or higher or other relevant English certificates
- Ability to lead and manage a team.
- Strategic skills and analytical thinking.
- Communication, negotiation and relationship building skills.
- Understanding of modern marketing tools and methods.
- Ability to manage time and projects effectively.

- Salary (Negotiable): $600-$1500/month
- Working hours: From Monday - Saturday but only work 2 Saturdays in a month
- Holiday bonus (New Year's Day, April 30, September 2, ...)
- Monthly car parking allowance.
- Working in a young environment, clear advancement opportunities.
- Evaluate salary increase 2 times/year (prior increase for members with outstanding achievements)

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 57 đường số 7, Khu Dân Cư CityLand Center Hills, P.7, Q. Gò Vấp, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh

