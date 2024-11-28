Tuyển Công nghệ thông tin khác CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

Mức lương 500 - 1 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Main responsibilities:

- Marketing strategy development and implementation:

- Build and deploy a comprehensive marketing strategy to enhance the company's recognition in the market.

- Orient comprehensive 360 marketing campaigns

- Ensure the marketing strategy is consistent with the company's overall goals.

• Brand management and development:

- Lead branding activities, ensure consistent brand messaging and image across all communication channels.

- Evaluate and optimize the effectiveness of the brand strategy to enhance brand recognition and value.

• Marketing Budget Management:

- Plan, manage and allocate marketing budgets effectively.

- Monitor spending and ensure budget compliance, while maximizing ROI of marketing campaigns.



• Marketing Team Leadership and Development:

- Recruit, train and develop marketing teams to achieve high performance.

- Manage, motivate and evaluate team performance, ensuring targets are met.

• Analysis and Reporting:

- Monitor and analyze the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, using data to improve strategies and achieve

better results.

- Provide detailed reports on marketing effectiveness to company leadership.

• Collaboration with other departments:

- Work closely with other departments to ensure alignment in company strategy and operations.

- Support new product development and new market penetration strategies.

• Grasp trends and innovate:

- Always update the latest trends in the field of marketing and technology, apply new ideas to maintain the

company's competitive position.

- Encourage innovation in the marketing team to continuously improve strategies and working methods.

- Learn and study new courses/ new CV fields to meet the job and develop personal capacity.

- Experience working in marketing for crypto or Defi projects, Gamefi or NFT project

- Experience working in marketing for crypto or Defi projects, Gamefi or NFT project

- Graduated from University with a major in Marketing, Business, or a related field.

• Experience:

- Minimum 3 years of experience in the field of marketing, including experience in a management position.

- Experience as a marketing manager at a technology company, with proven results and references.

- Have knowledge of blockchain and cryptocurrency is a plus point

- Experience in developing and implementing comprehensive marketing strategies..

• Skills:

- Good English communication ability, Toeic certificate of 650 or higher or other relevant English certificates

- Ability to lead and manage a team.

- Strategic skills and analytical thinking.

- Communication, negotiation and relationship building skills.

- Understanding of modern marketing tools and methods.

- Ability to manage time and projects effectively.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary (Negotiable): $600-$1500/month

- Working hours: From Monday - Saturday but only work 2 Saturdays in a month

- Holiday bonus (New Year's Day, April 30, September 2, ...)

- Monthly car parking allowance.

- Working in a young environment, clear advancement opportunities.

- Evaluate salary increase 2 times/year (prior increase for members with outstanding achievements)

