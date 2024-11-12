Tuyển Back-end Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH METADATA SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Back-end Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH METADATA SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH METADATA SOLUTIONS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/01/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH METADATA SOLUTIONS

Back-end Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Back-end Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH METADATA SOLUTIONS

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Phường 12, Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Back-end Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Site Selection Research and Evaluation:
Conduct market research and location evaluation for potential stores and projects.
Ensure site selections align with the company’s business development strategy.
Market Analysis and Feasibility Study:
Collect and analyze data on population, consumption habits, and business environment of target areas.
Prepare feasibility study reports and make site selection recommendations.
Development and Expansion:
Maintain relationships with real estate developers, property management, and government departments to secure commercial real estate and site resources.
Lease Negotiation and Contract Signing:
Negotiate lease conditions with property owners and lead the contract signing process.
Cross-departmental Collaboration:
Work with internal design, operation, finance, and other departments to ensure smooth project implementation from site selection to store opening.
Budget Management and Cost Control:
Formulate budgets and control costs for project site selections to ensure completion within budget.
Project Progress Management:
Track site selection progress, resolve issues during project development, and ensure timely completion of store opening plans.
Traveling:
Travel as required for site selection and project management.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must-haves:
Experience:
At least 3 years of site selection experience.
Preferred experience in chain retail, catering, supermarkets, or similar industries.
Skills:
Familiar with market research methods and data analysis.
Strong execution and cross-departmental collaboration capabilities.
Excellent communication and business negotiation skills.
Ability to independently conduct leasing and contract negotiations.
Languages:
Ability to communicate in Chinese and Vietnamese.
Nice-to-haves:
Education:
Bachelor’s degree or higher in Supply Chain Management, International Trade, Food Engineering, or related fields.
Industry Knowledge:
High sensitivity to the development dynamics of Ho Chi Minh City and basic market layout awareness.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH METADATA SOLUTIONS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Gross Monthly: 15,000,000 - 20,000,000 VND
Probation Period Salary: 85% of gross monthly salary
Insurance: According to the Vietnamese labor law
Insurance:
Annual Leave: According to the Vietnamese labor law
Annual Leave:

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH METADATA SOLUTIONS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH METADATA SOLUTIONS

CÔNG TY TNHH METADATA SOLUTIONS

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 397 Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 04, Quận 03, TPHCM , TPHCM

