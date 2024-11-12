Tuyển Back-end Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH METADATA SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Phường 12, Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Back-end Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Site Selection Research and Evaluation:

Conduct market research and location evaluation for potential stores and projects.

Ensure site selections align with the company’s business development strategy.

Market Analysis and Feasibility Study:

Collect and analyze data on population, consumption habits, and business environment of target areas.

Prepare feasibility study reports and make site selection recommendations.

Development and Expansion:

Maintain relationships with real estate developers, property management, and government departments to secure commercial real estate and site resources.

Lease Negotiation and Contract Signing:

Negotiate lease conditions with property owners and lead the contract signing process.

Cross-departmental Collaboration:

Work with internal design, operation, finance, and other departments to ensure smooth project implementation from site selection to store opening.

Budget Management and Cost Control:

Formulate budgets and control costs for project site selections to ensure completion within budget.

Project Progress Management:

Track site selection progress, resolve issues during project development, and ensure timely completion of store opening plans.

Traveling:

Travel as required for site selection and project management.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must-haves:

Experience:

At least 3 years of site selection experience.

Preferred experience in chain retail, catering, supermarkets, or similar industries.

Skills:

Familiar with market research methods and data analysis.

Strong execution and cross-departmental collaboration capabilities.

Excellent communication and business negotiation skills.

Ability to independently conduct leasing and contract negotiations.

Languages:

Ability to communicate in Chinese and Vietnamese.

Nice-to-haves:

Education:

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Supply Chain Management, International Trade, Food Engineering, or related fields.

Industry Knowledge:

High sensitivity to the development dynamics of Ho Chi Minh City and basic market layout awareness.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH METADATA SOLUTIONS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Gross Monthly: 15,000,000 - 20,000,000 VND

Probation Period Salary: 85% of gross monthly salary

Insurance: According to the Vietnamese labor law

Insurance:

Annual Leave: According to the Vietnamese labor law

Annual Leave:

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH METADATA SOLUTIONS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin